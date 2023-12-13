Nissan Ariya electric SUV earns 2023 IIHS top safety award, its highest rating

The Nissan Ariya earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2023 Top Safety Pick+ designation. Nissan’s electric SUV earned the agency’s highest rating with a strong crash test performance, headlight evaluation, and advanced safety tech.

Nissan Ariya EV earns the highest IIHS safety rating

Once viewed as an EV pioneer with the launch of the LEAF in 2010, Nissan is building momentum with its second all-electric vehicle.

Nissan announced Wednesday that Ariya has been awarded the IIHS 2023 Top Safety Pick+ designation. The award comes despite strengthened criteria this year.

To attain the designation, vehicles must pass strict requirements. Vehicles must score a “Good” rating in driver and passenger side small overlap, original moderate overlap front, and updated side-impact crash tests.

In addition, the vehicle’s headlights must be rated as “Good” or “Acceptable” across all trims. It will also need to earn an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating in daytime and nighttime testing of pedestrian front crash prevention systems.

Nissan senior VP of US sales, Michael Colleran, said “Ariya represents the best of Nissan advanced engineering.” He added that receiving the top IIHS rating “gives customers added peace of mind when considering Ariya as their next vehicle.”

2023 Nissan Ariya (Source: Nissan)

The 2023 Ariya comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The tech includes six active safety features, including blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and more.

Nissan’s electric SUV also includes standard driver-assist technology like steering assist and intelligent cruise control. Available ProPILOT Assist 2.0. offers hands-free driving under certain conditions.

2023 Nissan Ariya (Source: Nissan)

Nissan’s electric SUV is building momentum

The Nissan Ariya began rolling out in the US late last year. After a much-anticipated arrival, the electric SUV is already outselling the LEAF in the US.

Nearly 10,000 Ariya models have been delivered to customers through September, topping the 5,804 LEAF EVs.

2023 Nissan Ariya electric SUV (Source: Nissan)

The 2023 Nissan Ariya features up to 304 miles range, an upscale minimalist interior, and advanced driver assist features.

Nissan offers a wide range of trims with front and all-wheel drive options. Customers can choose from two battery pack options: 63 kWh or 87 kWh.



2023 Nissan Ariya trim Starting Price

(excluding dest.) Range

(mi) Nissan Ariya Engage FWD $43,190 216 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD $47,190 205 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD $47,190 304 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD $50,190 289 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD $51,190 272 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD $53,690 289 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD $54,190 272 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD $60,190 267 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD

(w/ 20″ wheels) $60,190 257 2023 Nissan Ariya trim prices and range

Riding on Nissan’s new EV platform, the Ariya offers a dynamic, fun-to-drive experience with a low center of gravity and 50/50 weight distribution.

Nissan’s electric SUV includes the latest in connectivity and software, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Ariya includes dual 12.3″ instrument and center screens with information like range and navigation found with a single swipe.

We had the pleasure of driving both the FWD and AWD models. Both versions impressed us with advanced features, a fun driving experience, and a comfortable interior. Check out our full review for the FWD version and AWD trim.