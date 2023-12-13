EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower sees end of season discount to $549, power stations, e-bikes, more

Fancy an off-season discount on a new electric mower? Amazon has your back with the EGO Power+ 21-inch Mower at $549. It comes joined by some deals on portable power stations, as the savings also carry over to an assortment of e-bikes and all of the other best Green Deals.

EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower on sale

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. This kit includes a pair of 4Ah batteries and companion rapid charger, and now drops down from the usual $699 price tag. It may be an end of season discount, but the $150 in savings should speak for itself. This is a new all-time low and one of the first chances to save on the higher-end capacity model – beating our previous mention from September by an extra $100.

Powered by a pair of 4Ah batteries and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 60-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer might be in the rearview mirror until next year, but today’s price cut means you can be ready to fully embrace green energy for your mowing arsenal once spring rolls around – and without having to pay full price, of course.

EcoFlow gets in on the early holiday deals

Phase two of EF EcoFlow’s Christmas sale has officially launched, with Amazon taking up to 58% off EF EcoFlow’s line of power stations, solar panels, and bundled kits. One of the most notable deals is the DELTA Max 2000 Solar generator with a 160W Solar Panel for $1,348 shipped. Down from its $2,548 price tag, this bundle has received a handful of discounts over the year, with each new one dropping lower than the one before it. Today’s deal is a 48% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,200 in savings and marking a new all-time low. Below, you’ll find a rundown of the best deals in both phases, with some of Phase one’s offerings being further reduced in price.

The DELTA Max 2000 boasts a 2,016Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 6,048Wh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). It is able to fully charge in 1.8 hours via a wall outlet and in 10.5+ hours with the included 160W solar panel, depending on conditions. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port. Head below to read more.

Save $600 on Anker’s PowerHouse 767

One of our favorite portable power stations at the 9to5 network has dropped to its best price yet. The Anker PowerHouse 767 is down to $1,399 at Amazon, where it normally sells for $1,999. This $600 discount is matching our previous Black Friday mention as only the second time it has ever fallen this low. It arrives before Christmas, too!

Living up to its status as one of Anker’s most full-featured power stations so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048 Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400 W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RV port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We break down what to expect in our coverage.

Then, for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,398. This set would normally run $3,299 and is also at an all-time low, beating the previous discount by an extra $100, as well.

