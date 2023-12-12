Anker’s PowerHouse 767 now $600 off alongside Segway e-scooters from $290, much more

If you need a portable power station for tailgating or extra peace of mind, then Anker’s PowerHouse 767 is one of the best options around at $600 off. It comes joined by a collection of early holiday deals on Segway e-scooters and gokarts, with the deals also carrying over to an assortment of e-bikes and all of the other best Green Deals.

Save $600 on Anker’s PowerHouse 767

One of our favorite portable power stations at the 9to5 network has dropped to its best price yet. The Anker PowerHouse 767 is down to $1,399 at Amazon, where it normally sells for $1,999. This $600 discount is matching our previous Black Friday mention as only the second time it has ever fallen this low. It arrives before Christmas, too!

Living up to its status as one of Anker’s most full-featured power stations so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage.

Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,398. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low, beating the previous discount by an extra $100, as well.

Segway e-scooters and GoKarts starting from $290

Amazon is now taking up to 60% off a selection Segway’s line of electric scooters and GoKarts. One of the standout deals among this group is the Segway Ninebot GT2P SuperScooter for $2,499 shipped. Down from its regular $4,000 price tag, this scooter has only seen five previous discounts over the course of the year, with the majority of them happening in short-lived periods. The biggest among them was first seen during October’s fall Prime Day deals and again for Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate that beats out its Black Friday pricing by $200 and gives you $1,501 in savings, marking a new all-time low.

Greenworks has one last pre-holiday sale

Greenworks is dishing out one last sale here ahead of the holidays to help you wrap up some green energy tools without spending too much green. In its countdown to Christmas sale, the company is marking down an assortment of electric tools in just about every category. There are electric lawn mowers of both the push and ridable varieties, snowblowers that ditch gas and oil from the equation, chain saws for getting firewood in order, hedge clippers for trimming out-of-control shrubbery, and tons of other gear, not to mention combo kits that offer even more savings when you bundle multiple tools together.

You’ll want to go check out the entire sale for yourself over on this landing page, but we also pick out some of our favorites below. There’s a nice mix of higher-end tools that would fit into the professional category, as well as more personal offerings – and, of course, everything in between. Everything below includes the needed batteries and charger in the package too.

