Greenworks launches electric tool holiday sale alongside tons of e-bike discounts and other Green Deals

Greenworks is helping you gift one of its popular electric tools for less, offering deep discounts across its lineup of electric mowers, snow blowers, chainsaws, and other gear that'll arrive before Christmas.

Greenworks has one last pre-holiday sale

Greenworks is dishing out one last sale here ahead of the holidays to help you wrap up some green energy tools without spending too much green. In its countdown to Christmas sale, the company is marking down an assortment of electric tools in just about every category. There’s electric lawn mowers of both the push and ridable varieties, snow blowers that ditch gas and oil from the equation, chainsaws for getting firewood in order, hedge clippers for trimming back out of control shrubbery, and tons of other gear. Not to mention, there’s combo kits that offer even more savings when you bundle multiple tools together.

You’ll want to go check out the entire sale for yourself over on this landing page, but we also pick out some of our favorites below. There’s a nice mix of higher-end tools that would fit into the professional category, as well as more personal offerings – and of course everything in-between. Everything below includes the needed batteries and charger in the package, too.

All of the tools in the list above will be shipping free ahead of the holidays, too. Time is running out though for guaranteed delivery ahead of Christmas, with December 12 being the final day to ensure you’re able to wrap up a new electric tool for yourself or that special weekend warrior on your list.

Schwinn’s Voyager Hybrid e-bike with a 65-mile

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with large step-over frame for $644.75 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, this bike has only seen five previous discounts over the course of the year, with two of them only reaching as low as $1,450, and the other three dropping twice as far. Today’s deal is a 64% markdown off the going rate that gives you $1,156 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Please note that this deal is on the large white step-over model, with other colorways and sizes at higher rates, starting from $1,024.

This hybrid e-bike is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range.

Electric Bike Co. takes up to $400 off fully customizable e-bikes

Electric Bike Co. has already begun its holiday sales for the month of December, currently taking up to $400 off a selection of its e-bike models, like the Model Y Purple Pearl e-bike for $1,999 shipped. Down from its usual $2,399 price tag, today’s deal is one of the biggest markdowns amongst the brand’s e-bikes, landing among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. You’ll also find a similar discount on the Model Y Barbie e-bike as well, with other pre-painted e-bikes of the same model remaining at their MSRPs. Keep in mind, this brand is well known for its customization options – even the paint job – meaning prices may change based on how you wish to upgrade your e-bike.

The Model Y e-bike comes with a 750W motor and a 12Ah battery that is able to propel it to top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH for a travel range up to 40 miles on a single charge. It offers five levels of pedal assistance with varying speeds and mileage, with a choice between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor. It also features puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, fenders, a rear rack and front basket for cargo, and an LCD color display that offers real-time metrics like speed, distance, battery level, pedal assistance levels, and even the outside temperature, with a USB charging port as well.

