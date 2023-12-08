Podcast: Electrek’s Vehicle of the Year, Cybertruck Foundation Series, GM Bolt EUV only, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Electrek’s Vehicle of the Year, Cybertruck Foundation Series, GM Bolt EUV coming back, and more.
- Tesla Model Y is Electrek’s vehicle of the year
- Tesla starts selling fully-loaded Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ for $120,000
- Elon Musk: low-cost Tesla is advanced, manufacturing is going to be revolutionary
- Tesla Holiday update leaks, and it’s a bit of a weak one
- Tesla’s head of Dojo supercomputer is out, possibly over issues with next-gen
- Tesla shares 48V architecture with other automakers to move the industry
- Tesla’s Swedish strike is spreading through Europe
- Tesla is officially losing half $7,500 tax credit on two Model 3 trims
- Ford Mustang Mach-E to lose EV tax credit
- GM says next-gen Bolt will be EUV-only as the SUV virus infects the industry
- Lucid Motors (LCID) updates its 2024 model year Airs, including lower prices and a RWD Pure
- Toyota unveils new Urban electric SUV to rival Volvo’s EX30 as affordable EV option
- Fisker (FSR) dials back its 2023 production targets yet again as it fights to keep going
