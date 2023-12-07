Tesla Holiday update leaks, and it’s a bit of a weak one

Tesla’s annual Holiday software update, which is generally a big and fun one, has leaked, and it’s a bit disappointing this year.

Every year around the holidays, Tesla is known to push a bigger software update with some features that are generally more about fun than being functional.

Tesla regularly pushes new features to its fleet through software updates whenever they are ready, but it sometimes bundles them together for a bigger step change update, which people have been referring to as the “holiday update.”

It most often is the biggest update of the year.

The release notes have now leaked ahead of the release of the update and this year, it is a bit of a disappointing update.

Not a Tesla App has the release notes:

Here is your Tesla's 2023 holiday update:



– Trip Planner on Mobile App

– More Cameras in Live Camera View

– Automatic Blind Spot Camera

– Light Show

– Apple Podcasts

– Tesla Arcade Updates

– Automatic 911 Calls

– Speed Cameras on Your Route

– Shuffle Play in TIDAL

There are a few cool things about this update, but overall, it is certainly one of the weaker Tesla Holiday software updates.

Apple Podcasts is a welcomed addition. Trip Planner on the mobile app is most likely the most useful addition to this update. At least for me, it’s going to be the thing I use the most.

The automatic blind spot in the camera view is also nice, but it’s not that much more useful than actually seeing a car in the camera view.

It looks like Tesla also knows that the automaker is not that massive since it includes some updates in the release notes that it normally wouldn’t even bother mentioning.

Apple Podcasts

Listen to millions of the world’s most popular podcasts. Apple Podcasts for Tesla syncs with your favorite Apple devices, so you can seamlessly follow shows, save episodes, and pick up right where you left off. Browse new and noteworthy podcasts or explore what’s trending on Top Charts.

From the Application Launcher, open the Apple Podcasts app, scan the QR code, and log in with your Apple ID. Premium

-Beach Buggy Racing – Unlock new vehicles and tracks. Your racing vehicle now matches the color you’ve set in Toybox > Colorizer.

-Polytopia Diplomacy Update — Explore new options for peaceful and hostile interactions, from peace treaties and embassies to stealth infiltration and guerrilla warfare.

-Vampire Survivors Chilling Update – Melt hordes of snowmen and defend against ice monsters in the new wintry Whiteout map, along with a new character, achievements, and items to collect.

-PS4, PS5, and Xbox Controllers – Feel more immersed in the action with rumble effects in select Tesla Arcade games.

To pair a controller, open the Bluetooth panel and follow the instructions.

Automatic 911 Calls

Your vehicle will call 911 if an accident triggers the airbags.

A countdown timer allows you to cancel the call before it’s placed if you don’t need 911.

This feature works automatically when your mobile phone is connected to your vehicle via Bluetooth.

Speed Cameras on Your Route

Navigation now includes symbols along your route to show speed cameras, stop signs, and traffic lights.

To see this route information, you must have Navigation > Online Routing turned on. Requires Premium Connectivity.

Trip Planner on Mobile App

Use the Tesla mobile app to plan a trip.

Go to Location > Navigate and enter a destination. For multiple stops or to make changes, simply Edit Trip > Add Stop. If needed, Trip Planner will also include charging stops along the way. Then, choose Send to Car to share it with your vehicle.

Requires Tesla app 4.27.5+ to add multiple stops to a trip.

More Cameras in Live Camera View

When you view your vehicle surroundings from the Tesla app, now you’ll have access to the left and right pillar cameras.

On your vehicle touchscreen, go to Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App. Then you can view from the app on your phone.

Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and can’t be accessed by Tesla. Requires Tesla app 4.27.5+ and Premium Connectivity.

Automatic Blind Spot Camera

The blind spot camera view now alerts you with red shading along the edge when your turn signal is on and your vehicle detects an object or another vehicle in your blind spot.

Go to Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Blind Spot Camera.

Light Show

Time to celebrate with the latest Light Show to the tune of The Arrival by Irving Victoria.

Play it right away, or schedule the show up to 10 minutes in advance, with one vehicle or synced with friends. Go to Toybox > Light Show.

Light Show enthusiasts can now play multiple custom Light Shows from the same USB flash drive. Simply save the show files to a directory named “”LightShow”” on your flash drive, connect, and choose.

Shuffle Play in TIDAL

Shuffle your TIDAL playlists and albums.

Apple and Spotify Profile Image

In Apple Music and Spotify, you can show your account profile image to indicate which account you’re using for each.

Availability varies by model and location.

Search Includes Owner’s Manual

When you use Controls > Search on the touchscreen, your results now include links to entries in the Owner’s Manual, in addition to results with vehicle settings. So you can find the setting you want or learn more about it.

Charging Location Filters

When you search the vehicle map for charging locations, you can now filter between two charging speeds: Three lightning bolts shows locations with more than 70 kW. One lightning bolt shows locations with 70 kW or less.