Quick Charge Podcast: December 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla’s head of Dojo supercomputer is out, possibly over issues with next-gen
- Tesla Holiday update leaks, and it’s a bit of a weak one
- Tesla shares 48V architecture with other automakers to move the industry
- Thousands to lose their jobs as VW slashes $11 billion in costs
- BYD launches Tesla Model 3 rival Seal electric sedan in North America
- Nissan Ariya electric SUV price cuts lead to $199 per month leases
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments