Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station $349, Hover-1 e-scooter, Juiced Scrambler X2, more

You can now save $181 on the Jackery Explorer 500 power station, making for the perfect defense against power outages and even for tagging along on any outdoor trips or tailgates. It comes joined by Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter at $755, as well as this ongoing launch discount for the new Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike at $400 off.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Jackery’s Explorer 500 portable power station is $349

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Already down from its $530 price tag, this power station has seen various discounts over the year, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 34% markdown off the going rate, giving you $181 in savings and returning the price down to the all-time low that matches Black Friday sales.

The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (sold separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter reaches now $755

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $755.48 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, this scooter has seen plenty of ups and downs over the year, with the first half of 2023 spent above $1,200. With the end of summer came bigger discounts, bringing costs down even further throughout fall with the lowest among them dropping just below $950 until Black Friday saw prices fall to the lowest we have seen. Today’s deal comes in as a 58% markdown off the going rate and marks a return to Thanksgiving Weekend’s all-time low, beating out our previous mention by $435 while giving you a total of $1,045 in savings.

The Night Owl comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path. With its touchscreen display, you’ll be able to keep track of your speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more.

Launch discount takes $400 off Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike

Juiced Bikes today is launching its new Scrambler X2. While you can read all about what’s new over in our coverage, but now we’re ready to talk all about the savings on this all-new debut. The Scrambler X2 e-bike now sells for $1,499 shipped as a special launch promotion, dropping down from its usual $1,899 price tag. We’re expecting to see the new e-bike return to this price before long, so jump on those $400 in savings while you can. It’s of course the very first discount and a new all-time low, too. There’s four different colors available and below the fold we break down just how those savings stack up for your new off-road ride.

The new Juiced Scrambler X2 arrives as a second-generation version of the mini-bike design that launched a few years back. Now, the company notes that it is “back and better than ever!” And the specs are backing up that claim. This boxy Class 3 e-bike comes centered around a 1,000W motor that’s backed by a 52V 15.6Ah battery with an 811Wh capacity. That should mean you’re looking at 55 miles of range on a single charge with top speeds clocking in around 28 MPH – so surely nothing to sneeze at. There’s some other add-ons to the unique design like front suspension, all-terrain knobby tires, and an oversized headlamp that fully sell the aesthetic of the Scrambler X2.

Fall e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.