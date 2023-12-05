Juiced launches new Scrambler X2 as ‘better than ever’ electric bike

San Diego-based e-bike company Juiced Bikes has just launched a new version of one of the company’s most popular electric bikes. The updated Scrambler X2 is “back and better than ever!”.

Juiced Bikes is one of the longest-running e-bike companies in the US. As an e-bike dinosaur, I started in the space back in 2009, and even back then Juiced Bikes was the go-to e-bike company. So they know a thing or two about building electric bikes.

The Scrambler was one of their early hits, showcasing how mini-bike styling could be incorporated into the North American e-bike market. Now, the popular model has been relaunched as the Juiced Scrambler X2.

The box-framed electric bike comes with a series of new components, including a “massive, upgraded 1,000-Watt motor and controller system”. A humorous typo on the product page right now shows the motor listed as “100 watts”, but it should actually pump out 10x that much power according to the actual tech specs.

Similarly oversized is the new 52V 15.6 Ah battery that is SGS-certified to UL 2271. Its 811 watt-hours of capacity are said to be sufficient for up to 55 miles (88 km) of range on a single charge. Keep in mind though that if you’re cruising around at the bike’s top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), you’re not going to get that higher end of the range spectrum.

Those Class 3 speeds are reachable on pedal assist using the bike’s cadence sensor. The Scrambler X2 will top out at 20 mph (32 km/h) for riders who want to stick to throttle-only operation in order to maintain Class 2 compliance.

The 71.5 lb (32.4 kg) e-bike also includes front suspension, all-terrain knobby tires, an oversized moto-style headlamp, an oversized retro seat that can fit two adult riders, an “advanced” LCD display, and a USB charging port.

In the five years since the original Scrambler was introduced, Juiced has developed a number of new components and tech advancements that have made their way onto the new version. As CEO and founder of Juiced Bikes Tora Harris explained:

“When we launched the original Scrambler in 2018, we were determined to develop a high-performance e-bike that would turn heads and take alternative transport in an unexpected direction. The Scrambler X2 brings the fun and thrill of e-biking to the next level, harnessing top-notch power, speed, style and safety so everyone from seasoned cyclists to first-time riders can find more joy in the journey.”

The Scrambler X2 launched in three colors of Desert Tan, Black, and Red. It also currently comes with an exclusive introductory price of US $1,499, marked down from its $1,899 regular price.

What do you think of the new Scrambler X2? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below.