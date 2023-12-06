Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike $400 off launch discount, Jackery early Christmas sale, more

A launch discount has taken $400 off the new Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike after hitting the scene yesterday. It comes joined by an early Jackery Christmas sale with up to $1,800 off portable power stations, as well as this Vanpowers mountain e-bike with 70-mile range.

Launch discount takes $400 off Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike

Juiced Bikes today is launching its new Scrambler X2. While you can read all about what’s new over in our coverage, but now we’re ready to talk all about the savings on this all-new debut. The Scrambler X2 e-bike now sells for $1,499 shipped as a special launch promotion, dropping down from its usual $1,899 price tag. We’re expecting to see the new e-bike return to this price before long, so jump on those $400 in savings while you can. It’s of course the very first discount and a new all-time low, too. There’s four different colors available and below the fold we break down just how those savings stack up for your new off-road ride.

The new Juiced Scrambler X2 arrives as a second-generation version of the mini-bike design that launched a few years back. Now, the company notes that it is “back and better than ever!” And the specs are backing up that claim. This boxy Class 3 e-bike comes centered around a 1,000W motor that’s backed by a 52V 15.6Ah battery with an 811Wh capacity. That should mean you’re looking at 55 miles of range on a single charge with top speeds clocking in around 28 MPH – so surely nothing to sneeze at. There’s some other add-ons to the unique design like front suspension, all-terrain knobby tires, and an oversized headlamp that fully sell the aesthetic of the Scrambler X2.

Jackery’s early Christmas sale takes up to $1,800 off power stations

Amazon is taking up to $1,800 off Jackery’s line of power stations, solar panels, bundle kits, and accessories. One of the most notable deals is the Jackery 2000 Plus Solar Generator with two 200W solar panels for $2,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $1,000 off coupon. Down from its $3,299 price tag, this bundle has only seen four previous discounts over the course of the year, three of which fell to the same $2,799 rate, while the most recent Black Friday sale saw a lower drop to $2,259. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked, amounting to a 30% markdown and still saving you $500 more than the next lowest rate.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus offers a 2,042.8Wh capacity that can support up to five expandable batteries (sold separately) that increases its capacity up to 12,000Wh. You can also connect two Explorer 2000 Plus generators and their extra batteries together to further expand up to a whopping 24,000Wh capacity. With a max solar input of 1,200W, this station can be fully charged in up to two hours by connecting it to six SolarSaga 200W panels or via wall outlet (this does not account for any expandable combinations you may be using). You’ll be able to easily manage your new power station through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It also offers 10 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

Vanpowers takes $750 off its mountain e-bike with 70-mile range

Vanpowers has taken $750 off its Manidae Mountain e-bike as part of its early winter sale, dropping costs down to $1,249 shipped, after using the promo code WINTER1249 at checkout. Down from its $1,999 price tag, this is currently the only major discount that the brand is offering. We’ve seen various price cuts on specific models for other holiday events from earlier in the year, with the Manidae specifically receiving a $550 off promotion back during Labor Day. Today’s deal amounts to a 38% markdown off the going rate, bringing costs on this e-bike down to the lowest price we’ve seen for the year.

The Manidae comes equipped with a 750W BAFANG Brushless Hub Motor and a 48V battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 28 MPH for up to 70 miles. Its sleek and stylish metal frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its removable battery seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It sports a pair of fat tires to provide extra grip on uneven surfaces as well as give it better shock absorption capabilities while working with its hydraulic suspension fork.

