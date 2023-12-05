eneloop rechargeable AAA battery bundle now $51, EcoFlow power stations from $169, holiday e-bike deals, more

This Panasonic eneloop fast charger bundle is arriving just in time to prepare you for the holidays, including four rechargeable AAAs for $51. It comes joined by all of today’s other best Green Deals, including EcoFlow’s early Christmas sale, which now starts from $169, and the Segway Ninebot F65 electric kickscooter with a 40-mile range at $600.

Score a Panasonic eneloop fast charger and four rechargeable AAAs for $51

Amazon is helping you be a hero on Christmas Day when some toy or gadget that gets unwrapped inevitably needs batteries. Instead, you’ll be planning ahead by scoring a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AAAs at $51 shipped with a fast charger in the box. This is down from the usual $60 price tag to mark the best price we’ve seen since back in May. It comes within $2 of that pre-summer price drop and is the third-best of the year at within $3 of the 2023 low.

The four included AAA batteries in this bundle are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything, from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need, including the companion fast charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 980mAh charges. Circling back to the charger, Panasonic includes its most capable solution in the box this time, which features an LCD screen for monitoring refuels. It can top off the four included AAA in under three hours and also has a USB-A port on the top.

EcoFlow’s early Christmas sale starts from $169

As part of its early Christmas sales, Amazon is taking up to 58% off EF EcoFlow’s line of power stations, solar panels, and bundled kits. One of the most notable deals is the DELTA Max 2000 Solar generator with a 160W Solar Panel for $1,348 shipped. Down from its $2,548 price tag, this bundle has received a handful of discounts over the year, with each new one dropping lower than the one before it. Today’s deal is a 48% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,200 in savings and marking a new all-time low. Below, you’ll find a rundown of the best deals, with power stations starting from $209, bundles starting from $599, and accessories starting from $169.

The DELTA Max 2000 boasts a 2,016Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 6,048Wh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). It is able to fully charge in 1.8 hours via a wall outlet and in 10.5+ hours with the included 160W solar panel, depending on conditions. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port.

Segway Ninebot F65 electric kickscooter gives you 40-mile range

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $900 price tag, this scooter only saw four spaced-out discounts over the first half of the year, with more frequent ups and downs since summer’s end. Today’s deal is a 33% markdown off the going rate to a new all-time low and landing within $1 of the current used pricing as well. It even beats out its Black Friday sales prices by $100, making this a better opportunity to get in on the holiday savings.

The F65 kickscooter comes equipped with a 400W motor and a 40V battery that can reach a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40.4 miles on a single charge, able to handle slopes up to 20%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. It also sports a wider footboard for improved comfort, alongside 10-inch anti-skid pneumatic tread tires that not only handle shock absorption but also channels water in order to provide better grip and prevent sideslip. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use and takes up to five hours to fully recharge.

