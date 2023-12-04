 Skip to main content

The Tesla Cybertruck for Kids is real and you can actually buy one, sort of

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Dec 4 2023 - 4:27 am PT
The Cybertruck wasn’t the only Tesla electric vehicle unveiled late last week. Although overshadowed by its oversized brother, the Cybertruck for Kids is a real, small-sized EV that can have your kids showing off their forward-thinking philosophy or urban excess (depending on your desired camp) right in your own front yard.

It’s not the first time Tesla has released a cyber-themed ride-on for kids. The Cyberquad for Kids, produced through a partnership with Radio Flyer, followed the same strategy and put Tesla fans’ kids on their own shiny silver-colored EVs.

And just like how the Cybertruck can arguably do less in many scenarios for more money, the Cybertruck for kids is also similarly expensive compared to the current competition. Its specs don’t put it very far from the various ride-on electric toys you can buy on Amazon. For under $300, you can get a 4WD electric Chevy Silverado truck. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck for Kids will run you $1,500.

Keeping with the same theme, while other electric trucks (and kids’ versions) are currently available, good luck getting a Cybertruck for Kids. While it is technically available for purchase, it nearly immediately went out of stock after likely selling out in just hours.

That’s exactly what happened with the Cyberquad for Kids, which Tesla released on its online shop and sold out almost immediately, with each follow-on restocking having the same effect.

In all fairness, the Cybertruck for Kids does seem to have slightly nicer specs than many other ride-ons. Its battery is a 22V lithium-ion unit offering 12 miles (20 km) of range, and the truck features electric brakes through the 500W motor powering the rear wheels. It’s likely not regenerative braking, but rather just shorts the motor to make it harder to spin, resulting in deceleration.

A high/low speed switch lets aspiring little Elons choose between a modest 5 mph (8 km/h) cruise or a Ludicrous Mode 10 mph (16 km/h).

The 66″ (168 cm) long ride-on weighs 158 lbs (72 kg), making it a tad bit lighter than the real truck. The good news is that with a lower hood height, it’s less likely to maim and kill as many pedestrians as the real Cybertruck, either.

The seat is also adjustable, which is a nice feature since the 150 lb (68 kg) weight limit means that plenty of adults will probably ignore the recommended age range of 6-12 and give it a spin themselves. That’s exactly what I did on my nephew’s Cyberquad for kids, and the thing actually handled quite well with an adult on it.

I’m going to see if I can get my hands on one of these for a review as well so we can see how it stacks up against the Cyberquad for Kids. Considering I added a tow hitch to the Cyberquad for Kids and it currently pulls a fertilizer spreader on my parent’s ranch, I’ve got high hopes for the truck version.

In the meantime, you can check out my review of the quad below.

