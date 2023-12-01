Greenworks takes 30% off electric leaf blowers, Hover-1 Highlander Pro e-scooter $300, more

As Cyber Week comes to an end, Greenworks is taking 30% off a collection of electric leaf blowers. A new all-time low is here as Hover-1’s Highlander Pro folding electric scooter cruises down to $300, while the electric WORX 20V JawSaw is ready to tame branches ahead of winter at $89.

Greenworks takes extra 30% off electric leaf blowers

As part of its Cyber Week promotion, Greenworks is now discounting a lineup of its electric leaf blowers through the end of the day. Right now you can apply code CYBERWEEK5 to take 30% off everything you’ll find over on this landing page – offering some of the best prices ever on some fall-ready gear. If you’re looking to get the last of your yard’s leaves in check or just want to make sure you’re set for next year to avoid ever touching a rake again, the deals are certainly making it more affordable to go electric. Some of them are even already on sale, with the added savings offering even better all-time lows. Here are our favorite models.

Hover-1’s Highlander Pro folding electric scooter cruises to $300

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter for $299.85 shipped. Down from $500, with an MSRP of $600, this scooter has only seen two periods of previous discounts over the course of the year – with costs only dropping up to $60 at a time. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown off the going rate – 50% off its MSRP – coming in $4 above the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out its early Black Friday discount by $138. You won’t find this model on Hover-1’s website anymore either, only the base model remains at a $300 listing.

WORX 20V JawSaw cordless electric chainsaw hits $89

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V JawSaw Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $88.88 shipped. Down from its $170 price tag, its seen plenty of ups and downs over the course of the year, hardly ever dropping below $120, but still rising back to its MSRP. Today’s deal is a 48% markdown off the going rate, coming in $11 above the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Worx’s own website where it is listed for $130.

This WORX chainsaw is the only one of its kind with a fully protective guard and a blade that extends and retracts from its base, which makes this the only one actually made for cutting directly on the ground. It is able to reach a maximum of 1,350 RPMs, with a compact blade able to saw through material up to 4 inches in diameter. It is designed to automatically keep the chain at the optimum tension at all times, with an automatic oiler that keeps cuts smooth and extends the lifespan of the device and its components. Comfort and control won’t be sacrificed either, as its 7.1 pound weight means you’ll be able to effortlessly operate it without concern. Head below to read more about it.

