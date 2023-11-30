Greenworks extra 30% off electric chainsaws sale, level 2 EV charger $496, more

Greenworks is outfitting your tool shed with some more environmentally-conscious solutions by taking 30% off its lineup of electric chainsaws. The savings carry over to this ChargePoint Home Flex level 2 EV charger, which can juice up your ride at 37 miles every hour for $496 to go alongside these Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable battery bundles starting at $34.

Greenworks takes extra 30% off electric chainsaws

Through the end of the day, Greenworks is taking an extra 30% off a collection of its electric chainsaws. The deals will be live through the end of November, and apply once you’ve used code CYBERWEEK4 at checkout. There are tons of different models that are ready to handle everything from trimming trees ahead of winter to splitting fire wood and so much more. Some of them are even already on sale, with the added savings offering even better all-time lows. Here are our favorite models.

ChargePoint Home Flex level 2 EV charger fills 37 miles every hour

Amazon is offering the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger for $495.92 shipped. Down from $581, with a usual $750 price tag, this $85 discount – $254 down from MSRP – is one of a myriad of discounts that have been trickling in since summer, bringing costs down more and more frequently. Today’s deal amounts to a 15% markdown from its previous reduction and a 34% markdown off the going rate. It comes in $34 under our previous mention, etching out a new all-time low.

Wall outlets just don’t always cut it, and this 240V Level 2 EV home charger offers you a charge up to nine times faster than standard outlets, delivering a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles or range per hour of charge. It can easily be installed indoors or outdoors by an electrician, with options for both plug-in or hardwired installations available. Designed to charge any EV you’ll find in North America, it has been tested on leading models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volvo Recharge, Tesla, Polestar, and more.

Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable battery bundles start at $34

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $33.88 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since back in August when it sold for $3 less. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need, including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges.

If you need even more batteries for your arsenal, Amazon is also marking down two other packages of rechargeables from Panasonic. A 12-pack of the brand’s eneloop Pro AA batteries is currently down to $50.74 from its usual $60 price tag. This is the first markdown in months and comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in June. You can also grab 16 eneloop Pro AAA batteries for $49.09, also down from $60. This, too, is the best discount in months but comes within $4 of its all-time low.

