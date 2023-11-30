If you ordered a Ford F-150 Lightning and were unable to get the vehicle, you may be in luck. Ford is paying 2023 F-150 Lightning buyers $2,500 for unmet orders to switch to the 2024 model.

Ford to pay Lightning XLT buyers for unmet orders

According to a dealer’s note shared on Thursday, Ford will give buyers who ordered a 2023 Lightning XLT that was never built a $2,500 discount off the 2024 model.

The incentive will help offset the price difference between the model years. Ford initially launched the Lightning Transition Customer Satisfaction Program in 2022 to protect order holders against price hikes this year.

Ford has continued the program in 2023. That means if you bought a 2023 Lightning XLT standard range (with Equipment Group 311A), you are eligible for $2,500 off a new lease or purchase.

The incentive helps offset the 2024 XLT’s price of $57,495 compared to $54,995 last year. No other trims are eligible for the offer.

According to online auto research firm Cars Direct, the letter said, “Eligible customers can choose to order a 24MY F-150 Lightning with priority scheduling or they can purchase or lease a 23MY from dealer stock.”

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

Ford is still offering big incentives on the Lighting electric pickup for those not included in the deal. The Lightning currently features up to $15,000 off in incentives.

The discount includes $7,500 in retail purchase cash plus the $7,500 EV tax credit. However, the biggest discount applies to the Lariat and Platinum trims. The XLT is eligible for $1,500 for buying or leasing.

Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

Ford is also offering $5,000 in Red Carpet Lease customer cash on the Lariat. These are some of the most significant discounts we’ve seen from Ford so far.



2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trim Price Pro $49,995 XLT $57,495 Flash $69,995 Lariat $77,495 Platinum $89,995 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning starting prices by trim (source: Ford)

The automaker added a new “Flash” trim (pictured above) to the 2024 Lightning lineup. Ford says the new model hits the “sweet spots” with 320 miles range, a tech-loaded interior, and a heat pump, starting at $69,995.

All 2024 F-150 Lightning trims qualify for the EV tax credit except the Platinum (which exceeds the IRA’s $80,000 threshold).

For those not eligible for the incentive, we can still help you find some of the lowest prices on Ford’s electric pickup. You can use our link to find great deals on a 2024 or 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning near you today.