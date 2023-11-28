Super73 e-motorbike up to $695 off, EGO Power+ electric mower $599, tons of other e-bikes, more

Following all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday action, a pair of discounts go live today that arrive at some of the best prices yet. You can now save up to $695 on Super73’s signature R/X e-motorbikes while locking in a new all-time low on EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower with an elevated 7.5Ah battery at $599.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save up to $695 on Super73’s signature R/X e-motorbikes

Stand aside other e-bikes, a discount on the iconic Super73 R e-motorbike has arrived. Now live courtesy of Best Buy, the savings drop this unique e-bike down to $2,699.99 shipped. It normally sells for $3,295 and comes backed by $595 in savings. It’s the second-best price of the year and comes within $135, only having been beaten once before. Today’s offer also comes joined by the Super73 RX model at $2,999.99. This is $695 off the usual $3,695 price tag and delivers all of the same design as the standard R series, just with some added fenders and other aesthetic upgrades. Head below for more.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this fall. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery, which for starters makes this a compelling pick for commuters. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes at Electrek as well as the greater 9to5 network, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower includes a 7.5Ah battery

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $599 shipped. This kit includes a 7.5Ah battery and companion rapid charger, and now drops down from the usual $749 price tag. It may be an end of season discount, but the $150 in savings should speak for itself. This is a new all-time low and one of the first chances to save on the higher-end capacity model – beating our previous mention from September by an extra $100. Head below for all of the details.

Powered by a 7.5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 60-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer might be in the rearview mirror until next year, but today’s price cut means you can be ready to fully embrace green energy for your mowing arsenal once spring rolls around – and without having to pay full price, of course.

Fall e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.