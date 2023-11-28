Chery and Huawei brand Luxeed shakes up EV market with 855 km range S7, starting at $35k

Luxeed – a young, premium EV brand developed between Chery Automobile and Chinese tech giant Huawei, has shared new details of its flagship sedan, the S7. In a matter of months since first teasing the Tesla Model S competitor, followed by an influx of pre-orders, Chery and Huawei have now shared trim variants, pricing, and of course, range – which tops out at an impressive 855 km.

Luxeed is a new all-electric brand in China and when we say “new,” we mean we didn’t even know the official name of the joint effort between China’s Chery and Huawei until about four months ago.

In that time, we’ve seen Huawei tease its first model, learned its core specs from a regulatory filing in China, and saw the S7 sedan’s first unveiling three weeks ago, ahead of an official launch that took place today.

Since November’s unveiling, Huawei and Chery said they have garnered over 10,000 pre-orders already, but that number has already grown significantly since. The sedan’s starting price just over $35,000 is certainly an enticer, but those early customers should be even more excited given the additional details of the Luxeed S7 shared today.

Luxeed S7 arrives as an impressive, affordable sedan

The Luxeed S7 sedan officially rolled out during a launch event held in Shanghai today, driven by Huawei Automotive head Richard Yu. The event detailed the four available trims of the S7, as well as each’s respective pricing.

Better still, the Luxeed S7 actually arrives RMB 8,200 ($1,155) less than originally advertised during the opening of pre-orders earlier this month. Leading up to today’s event, Yu has consistently compared the S7 to the Tesla Model S sedan and has an argument from a size perspective. The two EVs vary by a matter of millimeters in their overall dimensions.

The S7 sits atop Huawei’s 800V “Giant Whale” platform, offering 215 km (134 miles) of range in just five minutes of charging and 430 km (267 miles) on a fifteen minute charge. What might be most impressive however, is the top tier trim of the Luxeed S7, capable of delivering up to 855 km (531 miles) of range (albeit CLTC) on a single charge. Here’s how the four trims break down:

Luxeed S7 Range (CLTC) Price Pro 550 km (342 mi) RMB 249,800 ($35,182) Max 630 km (392 mi) RMB 289,800 ($40,816) Max+ 705 km (438 mi) RMB 319,800 ($45,042) Max RS 855 km (531 mi) RMB 349,800 ($49,267)

Huawei describes Luxeed as an equivalent to BMW and hopes to entice would be customers in the Chinese luxury market with its advanced technology, excellent range, and low pricing. Luxeed also shared that all S7 models except the Pro trim come LiDAR equipped, and those customers who order before year’s end quality for up to $7,750 in complimentary add-ons, including Huawei’s 2.0 ADAS.

As of November 28, Huawei automotive’s head said the Luxeed S7 has received over 20,000 pre-orders in China. Deliveries will begin next year.