America’s latest lower-cost commuter electric motorcycles expand deliveries

For years, the US electric motorcycle market was dominated by $20,000+ flagship models. While those bikes are still leading the pack, a new wave of lower-cost commuter electric motorcycles has expanded the market’s reach. The latest such bike, the Ryvid Anthem, has recently expanded its deliveries after production began earlier this year. And with a price tag under half of the major flagship electric models, it’s opening the door to more riders than ever before.

After its announcement and unveiling last year, the Ryvid Anthem became one of the most hotly anticipated electric motorcycles in a growing commuter class of middleweight machines.

It featured several innovative features, including the ability to electronically raise and lower the seat by 4″ (10 cm), even while riding. The frame also features innovative folded metal construction that results in a lighter weight and easier-to-produce assembly. At 313 lb (142 kg), the Anthem is considerably lighter than several other electric motorcycles.

Deliveries of the new motorcycle officially began just a few months ago, and bikes have now been shipped across the US from Florida to Washington. Some California owners have reported that the LA-based Ryvid team personally delivered their bikes.

Now, many of those early reservation holders are beginning to share their experiences with the new bikes.

The Anthem is officially listed as having a top speed of “75+ mph” (121 km/h), and early reviews are confirming that “plus” qualifier is legit.

As one new owner explained on Reddit:

“I was able to get on the freeway and comfortably hit 82 miles an hour with what seemed like a bit more leftover on top. Although sustained highway speeds drain the battery like crazy, which is to be expected.”

Ryvid Anthem fresh off the delivery trailer (source: Reddit)

Other riders have commented on the range, indicating that the company’s range estimates based on various speeds have proven to be fairly accurate.

According to Ryvid, the 4.3 kWh battery offers an estimated urban range of around 75 miles (121 km), though various factors such as rider weight and terrain can impact that figure. When ridden at a constant speed of 55 mph (88 km/h), the estimated range drops to around 46 miles (74 km), according to the company. At a faster constant speed of 70 mph, the estimated range is further reduced to around 35 miles (56 km).

That obviously limits the role of the Anthem for largely commuting-style and shorter recreational rides. There are plenty of electric motorcycles designed for touring, but this isn’t one of them. And that appears to match how many of the first customers are reporting their usage, largely as commuter bikes to work and back.

Charging can be done from either a 110VAC or 220VAC source and uses an on-board 3 kW charger included in the battery’s casing. While many riders charge up on a conventional wall outlet in their garage, level 2 public chargers can be used with a J-plug adapter. 220V charging up to 80% capacity takes around 1.25 hours, while a 110V outlet requires around twice as long.

The battery is also removable for charging off of the bike using its built-in charger. That means riders only need an electrical cord to charge at any wall outlet. The battery’s removal process is tool-less, solving a key issue with other motorcycles that featured “removable” batteries that required several tools to access the battery. Wheels under the battery and a fold-out handle allow it to be rolled like a piece of luggage so riders don’t have to carry the 87 lb (39 kg) battery. Theoretically, riders could roll the battery into a coffee shop and charge it under the table while having lunch.

The removal process is also made easier by the battery being leveraged into place, meaning owners don’t have to lift the entire weight of the battery.

Owners can even apparently ride the battery itself, though it unfortunately isn’t powered. Thus, flatland or downhill battery riding is probably the only option for now.

One downside to the bike that several owners have mentioned is the small size of the glovebox. The storage compartment is built into the top of the “tank” area and measures around 5 in x 5 in x 1.5 in (approximately 13 cm x 13 cm x 4 cm). However, it is stair-stepped and has a shallower section. A USB port inside the compartment allows a phone to be recharged, but the storage compartment is smaller than many of today’s large smartphones.

The compartment is said to be large enough for keys or a wallet but not bulkier or longer items.

The storage lid also latches closed with a non-locking mechanism, though some handy riders have found a way to replace it with a keyed lock.

Ryvid Anthem glovebox storage area (source: Reddit)

Electrek’s Take

It’s been fun following the Ryvid Anthem’s path from production to deliveries. The bike is US-designed and built (though with several foreign-made parts, like most cars/motorcycles made in the US). Supporting locally made products is important for many people, so this is a very interesting addition to the market.

The bike seems to have a great compromise between performance and cost. At US $7,800, the original launch price was hard to beat in the electric space. Now at US $8,995, it’s a bit of a larger ask but is still several thousand dollars under the price of models from leading companies like Zero and LiveWire.

Sure, you can buy a gasser for less, but that’s not really the point. The Anthem has proved popular among both experienced and new riders, especially thanks to its approachability for riders who don’t have gas bike experience.

I really don’t need another motorcycle, but ooooooh I’m getting dangerously tempted by the Anthem.

Customer-delivered Ryvid Anthem (source: Reddit)