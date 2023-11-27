QuietKat Lynx e-bike $800 off, Jackery power stations from $154, Gotrax e-scooters, more

Cyber Monday is wrapping up the holiday shopping season with a fresh batch of green deals that’ll also save you some green. Jackery’s latest sale is now live and taking up to 50% off an assortment of its popular portable power stations – like the Explorer 2000 PRO at $1,199. It comes joined by QuietKat’s stylish Lynx e-bike at $800 off, as well as Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter at $679.

Jackery’s Cyber Monday takes up to 50% off

Cyber Monday deals are live, with Amazon offering up to 50% off on a collection of Jackery power stations and up to 45% off on bundles of power stations, expandable batteries, and solar panels. One of the standout deals here is the Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station for $1,199 shipped. Down from its $1,899 price tag, this discount amounts to 37% off the going rate, giving you $700 in savings and marking a new all-time low. You can also find the same power station bundled with two 200W solar panels for $2,259, down from $3,299, giving you $1,040 in savings. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

QuietKat’s Lynx e-bike matches stylish form with 63-mile range function

We’ve seen tons of e-bike deals in the week building up to Cyber Monday, but the QuietKat Lynx still manages to stand out with its motorbike design. It’s also now on sale at Best Buy, dropping the e-bike down to $3,599.10 shipped. This is $400 off the usual $3,999 price tag and marks one of the first chances to save. There’s also something extra for my Best Buy members, as paid subscribers can lock in an additional $400 in savings to drop the price to an even lower $3,199 all-time low. We previously took a look at what to expect from the Lynx over at Electrek.

If your average e-bike just isn’t cool enough for you to make the switch to something more environmentally-friendly, the QuietKat’s Lynx should challenge that notion with a motorbike-style design. There’s a full-suspension frame that steals the show, as well as heftier treads than your usual commuter alternative. Form factor aside, it features some pretty impressive specs, like a 63-mile range with 28 MPH top speeds. The Class 3 e-bike has a 1,000W mid-drive motor with a Tektro two-piston hydraulic disc brake display. An integrated headlight means you can ride in low-light conditions, and the different modes ensure you can traverse more than just city streets.

Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter drops to new $679 low

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, with Amazon taking up to 30% off Gotrax’s line of electric scooters, hoverboards, and e-bikes. There are options for all ages here, with one of the standouts being the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $679.15 shipped. Down from its regular $850 price tag, this scooter has only dropped as low as $719 with previous discounts. Today’s deal gives you $171 in savings off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. You can head below to learn more about this scooter, as well as browse our rundown of the best Gotrax deals for this annual event.

The Eclipse Ultra is centered around a 48V battery and 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 32 miles on a single charge. Comfort and stability are provided by the equipped 10-inch pneumatic tires alongside the front and rear dual suspension. Its front and rear double disc brake lever, in combination with its EABS brake, ensures the riders’ safety. Likewise, its bright front headlights and flashing red taillights when braking ensure a safer ride at night. This model also includes an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and more.

Cyber Monday e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

