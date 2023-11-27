Best Cyber Monday 2023 Green Deals: e-bikes, power stations, tools, more

Cyber Monday is now here at Electrek, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on environmentally-friendly gear, electric vehicles, home goods, fashion, and much more. Down below, you’ll find only the best of the best as part of our curated Cyber Monday Green Deals hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location.
Cyber Monday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at this point. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear, and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
The folks over at Best Buy are also competing heavily this year, with an aggressive sale that offers a little extra savings for my Best Buy members. And we can’t forget about Walmart, who is also offering one of the best Cyber Monday sales this year, too.
Green Deals save you some extra green
One of the best ways to save this Cyber Monday is on e-bikes, and the savings are now live across so many of our favorite options. You’ll find price cuts on commuter options as well as cargo models for hauling groceries, not to mention tons of other EVs which make the cut into our Cyber Monday roundup with the rest of the best e-bike deals.
e-Bikes and other EVs
- Rad Power launches Black Friday Mega Sale taking up to $1,200 off e-bikes starting at $1,299
- Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,524 (Reg. $2,199)
- Segway’s Black Friday sale takes up to 46% off SuperScooters starting at $1,500 (Reg. $2,800)
- Gotrax’s HOVERFLY F1 electric scooter drops to $195 in early Black Friday sale (Save 44%)
- EVOLV launches Black Friday sale taking up to $200 off powerful e-scooters starting at $1,129
- Hover-1’s Journey electric folding scooter now $243 off at new all-time low of $157
- Razor’s E Prime 3 electric scooter receives first major discount of the year to new $348 low
- Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter joins the Black Friday savings at $480 (Reg. $850), more
- Priority Bicycles’ Black Friday sale takes 15% off commuter e-bikes from $1,444
Power Stations and EV chargers
- Jackery’s Black Friday takes up to 50% off power stations, solar panels, kits from $154
- Anker PowerCore Reserve hits $119 (Reg. $170), PowerHouse 767 $600 off, more
- Save $750 on EF EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 1,024Wh power station with 220W solar panel for $899
- Install Schumacher’s level 2 EV wall charger inside or out for new $351 low (Reg. $550)
Electric tools:
- Greenworks early Black Friday deals take up to 62% off tools and accessories starting at $9
- EGO Power+ 56V 530 CFM cordless electric leaf blower covers autumn cleanups for $165
- Sun Joe’s 24V mini electric chainsaw falls to new $34 low, tools and accessories up to 63% off
Apple headlines this year’s best deals
Cyber Monday is easily one of the best times of the year to buy Apple gear, and for 2023 just about everything from the company is on sale. All-new M3 MacBooks? You bet. Lowest prices of the year on AirPods? We’ve got them. iPads? Yup! Not to mention tons of accessories for the whole lineup too.
Macs
- M3/Pro MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals start from $1,449 on 14- and 16-inch models
- Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs return to low prices: 15-inch at $999 and 13-inch at $899
- Apple M2 Mac mini Amazon lows now live from $499 (Reg. $599), 512GB models at $109 off
- Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac now starts from $1,199 at Amazon (Reg. $1,299+), more
- Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio falls to $1,799 all-time low for only second time (Save $200)
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 has never sold for less with $60 discount down to $739
- Apple Watch Series 9 all-time lows now start from $330 at Amazon (Reg. $399+)
- Apple Watch SE 2 now starts at new $179 lows (Reg. $249+) with carbon neutral design
iPads
- Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro starts at $719 with rare Cyber Monday deals (Reg. $799)
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees $100 discount for first time at new $349 low
- Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is the best value around from just $230 (Save $99)
AirPods
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port falls to new all-time low at $169 (Reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $190 (Save $59)
- AirPods 3 are down to the best price yet on Amazon at $140 (Save $29)
- This year’s AirPods Max discount has arrived for Black Friday at $450 (Save $99)
- AirPods 2 are a steal at second-best price to date at $80 (Reg. $99+)
Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 15 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.
Accessories
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 15 series cases from $35 (Reg. $49+)
- Apple AirTags are down to just $24 each (Reg. $29), or grab a 4-pack at $80
- Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic iPad Pro charging down to $89 (Second-best, Save $40)
- Save $100 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $249 on Amazon
- Black Friday comes early with official Apple MagSafe Charger discounted to $29
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad falls to new low of $169 (Save $80)
- Apple just launched the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, and it’s already on sale for $71
- Pair your 10.2-inch iPad with the companion Smart Keyboard Folio at $79 (Save 50%)
- Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard elevates your M2 iPad Pro with a floating hinge at $199 (Save $100)
Best Google Cyber Monday deals now live for 2023
- Google Pixel 8/Pro see first discounts as Cyber Monday discounts go live from $549 (Reg. $699+)
- Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable with Black Friday discount to $374 (Reg. $499)
- Save $400 on Pixel Fold as Google’s first-ever foldable lands at new lows from $1,399
- Google Pixel Tablet falls to $399 all-time low (Reg. $499), plus extra Speaker Dock at $112
- New all-time low takes $100 off Google’s Nest Hub Max at $130, plus Nest Hub at $50
- Dock your Pixel 8/Pro on Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) at the second-best price of $59
- Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $70, Outdoor $120, Doorbells $120, more
- Google Nest WiFi Pro systems fall to new all-time lows from $200 (Reg. $300+)
Other Android gear
Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of these are some of the deals ever, with each of the Black Friday deals being detailed below. We’ll be updating them all week long through Cyber Monday, too.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees early Black Friday deal to $1,300 (Save $500), Z Flip 5 $800
- OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals go live early: Open foldable $200 off, 11 5G $550, more
- Motorola’s 2023 unlocked razr smartphones hit new all-time lows from $500 (Up to $300 off)
- Nothing just announced its Phone (2) will be getting iMessage, now it’s $559 (Reg. $699)
- Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $900 low, plus other S23 handsets from $700
- Motorola’s latest 2023 smartphones fall to new lows: Edge+ hits $600 (Save $200), more
Amazon gets in on the savings, too
Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Thanksgiving Week savings this year, joining the likes of Apple, Google, and all of the best e-bike Black Friday deals we noted above. There are some notable first-party hardware offers ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more. Plus, everything below is at the best price of the year for Black Friday 2023.
- Amazon has Black Friday prices today on entire catalog of Echo speakers from $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Amazon early Black Friday Fire tablet sale from $40: All-new HD 10 sees first deal at $80, more
- Amazon’s All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hits $40 all-time low in early Black Friday deal
- Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV displays: 2-Series return to all-time lows from $110, more
- Amazon’s latest Echo-compatible Smart Air Quality Monitor drops to $49 (Reg. $70)
Tons of our favorite tech on sale
- Nomad sitewide sale takes 30% off Horween leather iPhone 15 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Satechi takes 35% off entire collection of 9to5-favorite iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories
- Sonos Black Friday sale goes live with first Era 100 discount at $199 (Save $50), more
- Anker’s early Black Friday sale goes live with new lows on Prime chargers, Nano gear, more from $14
- DJI’s Mini 3 Fly More Combo drops to $699 with DJI RC, extra batteries, more (Save $99)
- SANDMARC Black Friday sale: Best prices of the year on leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more
- iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 6 car mounts start from $19 (Reg. $27), plus MagSafe mounts, more
- Razer’s full-size Stream Controller with haptic feedback hits rare $200 all-time low ($70 off)
Headphones see massive markdowns
- Beats Studio Pro now 50% off for the very first time as new all-time low hits $170
- Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds see first deals from $249 (Up to $100 off)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE are even more of a steal with first discount to $70 ($30 off)
- Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones fall to $328 ahead of Black Friday (Save $70)
- V-MODA early Black Friday headphone deals from $30: M-200 hi-res metal set $50 off, more
- Marshall early Black Friday deals: Speakers from $120, headphones from $90 (Up to $150 off)
Now’s the time to upgrade your smart home
- Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights see first Amazon discounts from $187 (Reg. $220)
- Nanoleaf early Black Friday deals land on modular Shapes lighting kits from $80
- ecobee’s just-released Smart Video Doorbell Camera with HomeKit sees first discount to $140
- Rare discount takes $80 off the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at new $220 low
- Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discount ahead of the holidays at $90 (Save $30)
- Massive TP-Link smart home Black Friday sale from $12: Matter smart plugs, bulbs, more
- Govee’s recently-released smart Christmas lights start from new $42 lows (Reg. $60)
- Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit light bulbs with Matter hit $15 (Reg. $20), Lightstrip at $35
- ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats tame seasonal weather from $170 (Reg. $190+)
- First price cuts now live on Nanoleaf’s new 4D TV light sync camera systems from $64 (Reg. $80+)
- Philips Hue’s early Black Friday sale takes 25% off accent lights when you buy two, 30% off all smart lighting
Best Black Friday 2023 gaming deals
- Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals go live today at up to 50% off!
- Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals go live today! Offers from $239, doorbusters, more
- Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals go live today! OLED bundle and more
- Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card drops to one of its best prices at $90 ($60 off)
- New 2nd Gen BACKBONE One iPhone 15/Android controller drops to $70 for Black Friday (Reg. $100)
- Razer Xbox/PS5 controller chargers now up to 50% off with deals from $25 Prime shipped
Hard drives and storage on sale
- Samsung 2TB T7 portable SSD drops to $100, 4TB from $200, and more ahead of Black Friday
- Crucial Black Friday deals now live: 12,400MB/s Gen5 heatsink SSD hits new $230 low, more from $65
- SK hynix’s golden 1,050MB/s Beetle X31 portable SSDs undercut the competition from $40
- Official Seagate Starfield drives and 8TB Game hub with RGB lighting see first deals from $95
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news
We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Everything will be joining all of the best e-bike Black Friday deals in order to mark the lowest prices of the year through November and beyond.
