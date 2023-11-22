Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike now $999, RadExpand 5 $350 off, Greenworks electric tools, more

Through the end of the day, Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike is just $999. It comes joined by the best price of the year on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5, which takes $350 off. Plus, Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank hits $92 alongside some Greenworks cordless electric tools.

Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike is just $999

Aventon Bikes has announced a one-day-only flash sale for its Pace 500.2 e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, and not to be confused with the flash sale from two weeks ago on the Pace 500.3 e-bike, today’s deal gives you $600 in savings. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this e-bike, only matched by Best Buy, with other retailers offering it at higher rates. At the time of writing this, there are just over 14 hours left, so you’ll want to act fast if you hope to add this cruiser bike to your commuter or joy-riding options.

Equipped with a 500W Brushless Rear Hub Motor in tandem with a removable 48V lithium-ion battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH using only its throttle and up to 28 MPH using the pedal assist while also offering a range of 30-47 miles, depending on which mode you choose. It features five levels of pedal assist, ranging from 10 MPH for up to 47 miles, to 28 MPH for up to 24 miles. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display that keeps you informed of your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Best price of the year takes $350 off Rad Power’s RadExpand 5

Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday Mega Sale has now been live for just under two weeks, dropping every one of its e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season. Today, the popular e-bike company is stepping up the savings on its RadExpand 5 Folding model, increasing sales from $100 off to $350 off for $1,299 shipped, down from $1,649.

The RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that tops out at 20 MPH, and it can travel up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame among Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

As part of the sale, Rad-branded accessories are also now 10% off across the board. Like the other deals, this comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank hits $92

Anker’s PowerCore 24K Power Bank is still one of my favorite pieces of tech in my everyday carry, and now, it’s at the best price ever. Amazon is carrying over the Black Friday savings with a new all-time low at $92 shipped. The power bank normally sells for $150 and is now $58 off. It’s an extra $8 under previous mentions and the first time it has ever dipped below $100. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info, and then head below to see how it stacks up to some of Anker’s newer releases.

Anker’s portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers, too, after launching last year. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more, without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Once again, be sure to get the full story in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Greenworks Black Friday deals are in full swing, taking up to 40% off its line of 80V power washers, chain saws, pole saws, mowers, blowers, trimmers, and accessories. A favorite brand of ours here at 9to5Toys, we’ve already covered the 40V tools in our early Black Friday posts, which you can browse through here. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows, like the 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5.0Ah battery for $449.89 shipped, down from its $580 price tag. This is only the second discount that we have tracked for this particular package, marking a new Amazon all-time low and matching the lowest prices we’ve seen elsewhere over the last few months.

