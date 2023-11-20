EGO Power+ electric tools join Black Friday sale with Greenworks gear and EcoFlow power stations

Thanksgiving Week is here, with a collection of price cuts on all things green energy. A pair of Black Friday sales are now live on Greenworks tools and EcoFlow power stations – both of which come joined by a discount on this EGO Power+ telescopic cordless electric pole saw at $299.

Get your foliage ready for winter with this EGO Power+ electric pole saw

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Cordless Electric Pole Saw Kit for $299 shipped. Down from its $399 price tag, this pole saw has remained for most of the year untouched by discounts and has only received three before, two of which fell to the same all-time low. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, coming in $84 under the current used pricing, marking a return to the lowest price we have tracked.

This 10-inch pole saw introduces an LED cut line indicator that improves visibility and accuracy when working under dark, shaded canopies and low-light conditions. Its brushless motor gives low vibrations for better control and extended life, while the 56V ARC lithium-ion battery allows it to make up to 100 cuts on a single charge. It features a telescopic carbon fiber shaft that extends out to a maximum length of 16 feet, a 10-inch bar, and a 1/4-inch chain, which altogether can deliver smooth, precise cuts with a chain speed of 20 meters per second. It also has a quick-adjust handle and a shoulder strap for added comfort and control.

Greenworks early Black Friday deals are now live, taking up to 62% off its line of power washers, chainsaws, pole saws, mowers, blowers, trimmers, and accessories. Everything you need for your lawn and outdoor care has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and free shipping is available across the board. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows, with releases starting at $9 for accessories and $43 for 40V equipment/tools. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here too.

Just in time for the winter months ahead, EF EcoFlow has begun its early Black Friday deals, with Amazon now offering the DELTA 2 Solar Generator with a 220W Solar Panel for $899 shipped after clipping the on-page $650 off coupon. Down from its $1,649 price tag, this solar generator has only received one previous discount this year, which happened to be a part of the short-lived fall Prime Day deals. Today’s discount is the first major price cut to continue past a two-day limit, coming in as a 39% markdown off the going rate and landing $100 above the all-time low from the earlier two-day event.

