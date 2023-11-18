VMAX VX2 Pro: a Swiss quality e-scooter, now available in the US [Video]

In the dynamic world of electric scooters, VMAX, a Swiss brand that recently entered the USA market, stands out for its commitment to quality. Operating in Europe since 2015, VMAX has gained recognition for its innovative designs and reliability. A stellar example of their prowess is the VX2 Pro, a versatile and high-quality electric scooter. Electrek readers can save with the coupon code below.

VX2 Pro Size and Dimensions

Weighing in at a manageable 45lbs, the VX2 Pro from VMAX strikes a balance between robust construction and practical portability. Its standing dimensions of 48.31 × 21.25 × 44.48 inches showcase a well-proportioned design, ensuring a stable and comfortable riding experience. When it’s time to stow away or transport the scooter, the folding mechanism reduces its size to a compact 19.29 × 21.25 x 44.48 inches, making it easy to carry and store in tight spaces. The footboard is 17.32 × 5.90 inches, provides ample space for a comfortable stance during rides. The 10″ tubeless wheels, both front and back, contribute to a smooth and controlled ride while maintaining the scooter’s overall compact footprint. With a handlebar height of 38.48 inches from the footboard, the VX2 Pro ensures an ergonomic and enjoyable riding experience for users of various heights, further enhancing its appeal as a practical and portable urban mobility solution.

VX2 Pro Lighting and Visibility

Upon first glance at the VX2 Pro, the standout feature is its impressive lighting system. The amber-colored flashers, activated with a simple switch, not only illuminate the rear beacons but also enhance visibility with grip cutouts on the handlebar plugs. The safety-focused design extends to the rear light, which includes a brake light function, complementing the powerful 60 lux steady front light. The rider’s display, featuring audible and visual turn signal indicators, sport and eco modes, cruise control, speed settings, and a safety kick-start mode, is both intuitive and user-friendly.

Performance and Power Output

VMAX takes pride in delivering robust performance, a trait exemplified by the VX2 Pro. Housing a rear hub 500W motor designed for gradients up to 28%, this scooter impresses with its unexpected strength. With a top speed of 19mph, it effortlessly maneuvers through city streets and straightaways. The hybrid braking system, combining regenerative braking with mechanical drum brakes, ensures a responsive and reliable stopping experience, adding a layer of safety to the dynamic performance.

Design and Portability

The VX2 Pro boasts a thoughtfully designed aluminum chassis that not only provides stability during rides but also allows for easy folding, facilitating rapid storage and portability. The deck houses a 48V 10Ah battery, with higher amp hour versions offering an impressive range of up to 37 miles on a single charge. Rider comfort is prioritized with rubber grips and textured deck surfaces, minimizing fatigue during extended rides. The scooter’s full-coverage fenders and tubeless tires not only contribute to ease of maintenance but also enhance overall comfort.

VX4 Model and Beyond

VMAX extends its innovative range with the VX4 model, featuring dual suspension, an enhanced display, and an expanded range of battery choices. This powerhouse is designed to conquer inclines up to 33%, showcasing VMAX’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric scooter capabilities. Surprisingly quiet despite its powerful torque, the VX4 and other VMAX scooters demonstrate the brand’s dedication to delivering exceptional performance and an unparalleled user experience.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

VMAX places a strong emphasis on quality and safety. All their scooters, including the VX2 Pro, undergo rigorous water resistance tests, holds UL certification, and are backed by a 24-month warranty. With a diverse range of scooters catering to various needs and price points, VMAX continues to set new standards in the electric scooter market, promising enthusiasts a blend of innovation, reliability, and safety as they navigate urban environments.



Head over to the VMAX website and save some cash by using the code VMAXElectrek at checkout!