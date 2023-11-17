Wheel-E Podcast: Pizza e-bike, Honda electric bicycle, cargo e-moto & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time, that includes new electric bicycles from Honda and Momentum, a pizza delivery e-bike from Domino’s, a new cargo electric motorcycle from PNY, Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids getting relaunched, and more.
- Honda shows off its first electric bicycle
- Momentum’s first electric bicycle with a throttle also has a neat glovebox
- Domino’s to use this flashy new delivery electric bike with a built-in pizza oven
- Review: Mokwheel Obsidian fat tire e-bike boasts a solar power station
- Ever seen a cargo motorcycle? PNY just unveiled these 60 MPH electric workhorses
- Here’s how Tesla cleverly re-launched its Cyberquad for Kids by skirting ATV laws
- Two years after buying my $2,000 electric truck from China, here’s how it looks now
