Portable battery maker Dabbsson’s terrific Black Friday sale is on

The holidays are upon us, and Dabbsson has some unmissable Black Friday deals to keep your lights on and your appliances online, whether you’re at home or on an outdoor adventure.

Keep reading to learn more about Dabbsson’s excellent sustainable energy offerings. And don’t wait to take advantage of the generous discounts below!

DBS2300 power station

The DBS2300 portable power station is 26% off for a deal price of $1,179, you can buy it on Amazon here.

The Dabbsson DBS2300 portable power station is excellent for use at home and in the great outdoors. It’s slightly heavy but has two built-in grab handles that make it easy to move.

It features a semi-solid state LiFePO4 battery that provides over 4,500 charge cycles while maintaining more than 80% efficiency. It has the highest fireproof rating because it incorporates an 8-layer battery protection system that regulates temperature, voltage, and current – so it’s the ideal choice for safe storage and optimized operation.

The DBS2300 has an 1800W AC recharge rate, meaning it can be powered up in just 1.5 hours. It has a maximum of 3,000W input from solar panels that charge the power station in just 2.5 hours.

It’s equipped with 15 outputs, including an Anderson output for campers or caravans, and it has a 2200W AC output that’s upgradable to 3000W with the Dabbsson app.

Need more power? Its 2330Wh battery capacity is easily expanded to 5,330Wh or 8330Wh using one or two expandable batteries, keeping your home humming along even longer if there’s an extended power outage.

DBS2300 Plus power station

The DBS2300 Plus portable power station is 28% off for a deal price of $1,299, and if you buy two, you get a free parallel connector. You can buy it on Amazon here or on the official website here.

The Dabbsson DBS2300 Plus is the upgraded version of the DBS2300. It also comes equipped with a 2,330 Wh battery, but its expansion capabilities go up to 16,660Wh. Connect two DBS2300 Plus power stations with four DBS3000B expandable battery packs to get that massive capacity.

Like the DBS2300, it’s also powered by the semi-solid state LiFePO4 battery that will deliver nearly 15 years of regular usage reliability. It can also be powered up in just 1.5 hours.

It’s super safe – it has a UL94 V0 enclosure, giving it the highest fire rating. It also complies with EMC Class B standards and employs an exceptional EMI design that’s specially designed for home use.

The DBS features plenty of outlets to charge multiple household items at the same time, including 4 x 2200W (3000W with P-Boost on) outlets, and it also has Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, 14 outlets, and 3 USB-C charging ports.

You can access your battery’s real-time status using Dabbsson’s customized app. You can adjust the AC input range (200W-1800W) and set the AC DC screen shut-off time, too.

DBS1300 power station

The DBS1300 portable power station is 22% off for a deal price of $699, and if you buy two, you get a free parallel connector. You can buy it on Amazon here or on the official website here.

This is a compact, powerful power station that can run small portable appliances and devices. It’s perfect for camping trips and when the power’s out at home.

The DBS1300 features a safe, long-life 1,330Wh LiFePO4 battery with expansion capabilities up to 9,460 Wh. Like all of Dabbsson’s products, it’s been rigorously safety tested so you can power your appliances worry-free.

This handy little power station features 12 ports. With 4 x 1200W (1600W in P-Boost Mode) Pure Sine Wave AC outlets and 3 USB-C charging ports with a maximum of 100W, you can power up such devices as phones, laptops, and small fridges.

The DBS1300 can be charged by AC charging, solar, car charging, and generator. Get a full charge in 2 hours with 1000W AC input or combine with 400W solar charging for faster charging speeds. Like its bigger siblings, it can also be managed using Dabbsson’s user-friendly app.

If you decide you need more power, you can connect two DBS1300 power stations with four DBS1700B battery packs, and you’ll have 9.4 kWh capacity at your disposal.

More Dabbsson Black Friday deals

The DBS2300 portable power station + DBS 200W solar panel combo is 20% off – for a deal price of $1,499, you can buy it on Amazon here.

The DBS2300 Plus expandable power station + DBS3000B extra battery combo is 21% off – for a deal price of $2,599, you can buy it on Amazon here.

The DBS1300 expandable power station + DBS1700B extra battery combo is 21% off – for a deal price of $1,498, you can buy it on Amazon here.

About Dabbson

Dabbson, founded in 2012, is an expert at creating affordable green energy solutions. It provides portable power stations, solar panels, and modular battery solutions. Dabbsson’s mission is to make clean power accessible to all.

You can follow Dabbsson on Twitter here.