Early Black Friday deals on Jackery power stations, Segway e-scooters, and more

This Friday is all about the early Black Friday deals, and there are certainly a lot of them as we head into the weekend. The folks over at Jackery have marked down a collection of portable power stations from $154, to go alongside the massive discounts on Segway’s SuperScooters starting at $1,500. There’s also a batch of other EV deals below the fold, too.

Jackery’s early Black Friday takes up to 50% off

Jackery Black Friday deals are now live, with Amazon offering up to 50% off on a collection of power stations and up to 45% off on bundles of power stations, expandable batteries, and solar panels. These deals are starting from $154 for the Explorer 240 power station, with free shipping being given across the lineup. You’ll even find discounts on the most recent of Jackery’s releases like the Jackery Explorer 700 Plus Portable Power Station, which is seeing a 50% markdown from its $799 price tag down to $399. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Segway’s SuperScooters starting at $1,500

Segway’s Black Friday sale is going live today, taking up to 60% off its fleet of electric scooters, especially its SuperScooter series, like the GT1P for $1,499.99 shipped on Amazon, down from its regular $2,800 price tag. We’ve seen this particular model discounted before, but never at such large markdown rates. Today’s deal amounts to a massive 46% price cut unlike any we’ve tracked, with it even coming in $1,000 under its listed price for the two Prime Day events this year, and marking a new all-time low. All-in-all, you’ll be saving a total $1,300.

You’ll also find the upgraded GT2P model for $2,699.99 shipped, which we have seen once before at this same price. The main difference with this scooter is the upgraded 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor and 1,512Wh battery that bumps up its max speed to 43.5 MPH and its mileage to 56 miles.

Save $120 on this electric snow blower

Last up, the savings today continue over to this 80V 22-inch Greenworks electric snow blower. Courtesy of Best Buy, it now sells for $579.99 shipped just in time to have you ready to fight back against winter weather. It normally sells for $800, and is now clocking in at an all-time low. This electric snow blower is powered by an included 4Ah battery and enters into the 80V ecosystem. There’s a 22-inch path for clearing driveways and sidewalks alike, as well as an entirely cordless design that gives you all the perks of gas and oil – just without the fuss.

