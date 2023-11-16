Quick Charge Podcast: November 16, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by VMAX: If you’re looking for a high-quality e-scooter with superior performance, check out the new VX5, VX2 Pro, VX4, and the R40 and R55 high-speed race scooters from VMAX.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Lucid unveils Gravity SUV with 440 mile range, starting under $K80… oh, and it has a frunk seat
- Tesla finally starts advertising with video, decides to highlight safety
- Amazon launches online vehicle sales, starting with Hyundai next year
- Kia shows its EV3 and EV4 concepts at LA Auto Show
- Hyundai IONIQ 7 spotted testing, giving a good look at brand’s first 3-row electric SUV
- Toyota signs deal to buy recycled battery components from Redwood Materials
- Volkswagen’s EV woes worsen with another shift cut over slowing demand
- Even the Vatican is going all-electric after VW scores deal to replace entire fleet with EVs
- Porsche starts preparing to build electric Boxster and Macan EV
- $3.5 billion of new federal funding for US battery manufacturing announced
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments