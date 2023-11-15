Jetson Canyon folding e-scooter hits $656, Anker SOLIX power station $210, more

Discounted from its regular $900 price tag, Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter will have you enjoying the last of the fall weather with a $656 sale price. It comes joined by an on-going Rad Power e-bike Black Friday sale, as well as Anker’s 299Wh SOLIX 522 power station with its LiFePO4 battery in tow at $210.

Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter hits $656

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $656. Down from its regular $900 price tag, today’s deal is the very first of the year that we have tracked, giving you $244 in savings. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website either, as it is out of stock, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP. It also lands $106 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

Anker 299Wh SOLIX 522 power station has a LiFePO4 battery

Best Buy is offering an early chance to lock-in the Black Friday price on Anker’s new 299Wh SOLIX 522. This portable power station now sells for $209.99 shipped and drops from the usual $299 price tag. It’s still one of the first price drops we’ve seen period, and only the second dropping this low. This is what we’re expecting to see from the official Thanksgiving Week discounts, so you can beat the rush ahead of time and save.

Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 299Wh capacity. The big upgrade here over previous models too is the reliance on LiFePO4 batteries that are more reliable over time. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a car outlet. They all share 300W of power, with an integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Rad Power Black Friday deals start now

We’ve been talking about early Black Friday deals all this week, and now Rad Power is entering the chat. The company is a favorite here at Electrek for its lineup of e-bikes, and now you’ll be able to save on every single model it sells. There’s a whole collection of e-bikes that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes – with as much as $1,200 in savings to be had across the lineup,

If you’re a bit cautious to take advantage of a discount now ahead of all the festivities on Thanksgiving Week, Rad Power is also here to put your mind at ease with a low price promise. Through the end of the year on December 31, the company will refund you the difference of any e-bike that ends up dropping lower later in the holiday season.

As far as what’s included, you can just check out the entire sale over at Rad Power Bikes for a rundown of which e-bikes are on sale and how much you’ll be able to save. But if you’re looking to cut to the chase, our favorites are outlined below.

