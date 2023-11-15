Ford Raptor R proves no match for the Hummer EV (even with help) in a drag race [video]

In a battle of the beasts, the Ford Raptor R went head to head against the all-electric GMC Hummer EV to see who was fastest. Who do you think came out on top?

You rarely see two massive vehicles like the Ford Raptor R and GMC Hummer EV lining up to race.

According to Ford, the new 2023 F-150 Raptor R is the “fastest, most powerful” Raptor ever built. It features over 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque designed to handle extreme off-roading.

The 2023 Raptor features an optimized engine previously seen on the Mustang Shelby GT5000.

Is it enough to beat the all-electric GMC Hummer EV? The Hummer EV pickup features up to 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. With Watts to Freedom (WTF) available, the Hummer can race from 0-60 mph in around 3 seconds.

That’s impressive, given the electric Hummer weighs 9,640 lbs. That’s over 3,600 more lbs than the Raptor R (5,960 lbs). Powered by three electric motors and a 212 kWh battery, the Hummer pickup EV has some legs.

2023 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup (Source: GMC)

2023 Ford Raptor R vs GMC Hummer EV

So, which one would win in a drag race? The team over at Hoonigan put the two head-to-head in a drag race.

2023 Ford Raptor R vs GMC Hummer EV race (Hoonigan)

Despite a few false starts, the Ford Raptor R stood no chance against the powerful Hummer EV.

Since the Hummer was “way faster,” the team gave the Raptor R a truck’s length head start. Even with the help, the electric Hummer beat it by at least another truck’s length.

The Raptor was given a full three trucks length head start for the final round. The Raptor R only won by a car’s length, and it was because the Hummer EV topped out at 106 mph and the Ford went up to 112 mph.

Electrek’s Take

Although the 2023 Raptor R is the fastest, most powerful Raptor yet, it was no match for the all-electric GMC Hummer EV.

Perhaps it’s about time for Ford to release an electric Raptor. Then, it may be able to keep up with the mighty Hummer EV.

Ford is adding a new “Flash” trim to its 2024 Lightning lineup with 320 miles range. The new trim features a tech-loaded interior, heat pump, and more for $69,995. Ford’s Flash will hit the “sweet spot” by pulling popular features from the XLT and Lariat models at the right price.