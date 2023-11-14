Utah is going to double its DC fast charging capacity in 2024

Utah will double its current DC fast charging capacity by the end of 2024, thanks to National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding.

Utah’s DC fast charging sites double

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will launch 15 new NEVI-funded DC fast charging sites next year.

In February 2022, the Biden administration announced the NEVI program, which provides nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, and especially along the Interstate Highway System.

Utah gets $36.3 million of that funding and combined with a minimum 20% private match, the investment will be $43 million in total.

In the program’s first phase, the Utah DOT will spend about $17.5 million to install DC fast chargers every 50 miles along Utah’s interstate highways. Fast chargers will also be installed on US-6 and US-191, making EV charging accessible on north-south roads on the eastern side of the state.

Private companies will install, own, and operate the DC fast chargers for public use at the following sites:

Snowville – Pilot Flying J Travel Center

Tremonton – Maverik

Layton/Ogden – Rocky Mountain Power

Delle (I-80) – Utah.Energy

Coalville – Rocky Mountain Power

Nephi – Tesla

Tie Fork – Rocky Mountain Power

Price/Wellington – Maverik

Fillmore – Maverik

Ivie Creek – Rocky Mountain Power

Moab – Rocky Mountain Power

Thompson Springs – Utah.Energy

Cove Fort – Rocky Mountain Power

Monticello – Maverik

Bluff – Rocky Mountain Power

The number of registered EVs in Utah has grown by an average of 48% year-over-year, and as of December 2022, according to the US Department of Energy, the state had 28,050 registered EVs.

UDOT executive director Carlos Braceras said, “Building out the statewide charging network really opens the door to let Utahns choose to travel where they want, when they want, in the way they want.”

Electrek’s Take

It’s great to see the NEVI program roll out in Utah. And the state’s resident EV drivers won’t be the only winners; Utah saw 17.8 million travelers in 2021, according to the Utah Office of Tourism. EV drivers visiting the state to hike, sightsee, or ski, or who are just passing through on a road trip will undoubtedly be delighted by convenient and easy-to-reach DC fast chargers.

And remember: NEVI-funded DC fast chargers have to actually work.

Read more: Electrify America’s CEO-elect tested its EV chargers on a cross-country road trip – here’s how it went

Map: Algorerhythms via Wikimedia/Photo: Electrify America

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*