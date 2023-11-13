Aventon Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,524, Anker C1000 power station $250 off, more

A new all-time low on Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike is headlining all of the early Black Friday deals this week, as it hits $1,524. If the $675 in savings wasn’t already good enough, you’re also getting an extra $634 in bundled accessories in the box. You can also save $250 on the Anker SOLIX C1000 battery today, while locking in deals on a collection of other EVs.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,524

Aventon Bikes has officially kicked off its Black Friday sales, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The biggest deal in all of these savings is the Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike for $1,524 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING at checkout.

Down from its regular $2,199 price tag, this is the lowest we’ve seen costs fall on this particular model, beating out its previous autumn sale price by $200. Along with your purchase, you’ll receive a free handrail, seat pad, pannier bag, front bag kit, rear rack basket, rear rack bamboo board, and a cargo net, valued at $634. You’ll also receive one entry per every dollar spent into Aventon’s Electrified Giveaway, where you’ll be eligible to win one of two Tesla Model 3s. To learn more, you can head below or read through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Save $250 on the Anker SOLIX C1000 battery

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering one of the first chances to save on its new SOLIX C1000 portable power station. The new release just launched earlier in the fall, and arrives at $749 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s down from the usual $999 price tag and marking a new all-time low at an extra $50 off our previous mention. The Anker SOLIX C1000 arrives with an 1,800W power output and sports an internal 1kWh LiFePO4 battery. There’s plenty of ports for putting that juice to work, including six AC outlets, dual USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A slots.

Rad Power Black Friday deals start now

We’ve been talking about early Black Friday deals all this week, and now Rad Power is entering the chat. The company is a favorite here at Electrek for its lineup of e-bikes, and now you’ll be able to save on every single model it sells. There’s a whole collection of e-bikes that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes – with as much as $1,200 in savings to be had across the lineup,

If you’re a bit cautious about taking advantage of a discount now, ahead of all the festivities on Thanksgiving Week, Rad Power is also here to put your mind at ease with a low-price promise. Through the end of the year on December 31, the company will refund you the difference of any e-bike that ends up dropping lower later in the holiday season.

As far as what’s included, you can just check out the entire sale over at Rad Power Bikes for a rundown of which e-bikes are on sale and how much you’ll be able to save. But if you’re looking to cut to the chase, our favorites are outlined below.

Early Black Friday e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.