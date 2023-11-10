Segway Max G2 e-scooter lands at $300 off, EGO Power+ electric mower at $479, more

We’re tracking a notable discount today on Segway’s Ninebot Max G2 electric scooter, which on top of being $300 off stands out from the competition with Apple Find My integration. The savings continue over to EGO’s Power+ electric mower, which is seeing an end of season price cut at $479. There’s also this ongoing Rad Power Black Friday sale, too.

Track Segway’s Ninebot Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My

Best Buy is now offering one of the first price cuts to date on the new Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter. It now drops down to $900, also finding itself matched direct from Segway. The savings drop from $1,300 in either case, knocking $400 off the going rate in order to mark the second-best price yet. It’s an extra $100 below our previous mention from September and the lowest since the launch discount back in May.

Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a fairly standard form-factor from Segway. The Max G2 packs a folding design that allows it to stow away in smaller package, or at least be transported around indoors with some added convenience. It comes bundled with a new 3A fast charger in the box that leads to faster refuels for its 1,000W motor. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

End of season discount takes $170 off EGO’s Power+ electric mower

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $479. This is one of the first price cuts on the elevated model with a higher-capacity battery, dropping down from its usual $649 price tag. It’s also notably a new all-time low at $170, even if this is arriving at the end of the lawn mowing season. Even so, this is a great discount to prepare for next year’s spring and summer lawn care routine, especially if finally making the switch away from gas and oil to an electric model is a must – which it should be!

Powered by an upgraded 7.5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 65-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass.

Rad Power Black Friday deals start now

We’ve been talking about early Black Friday deals all this week, and now Rad Power is entering the chat. The company is a favorite here at Electrek for its lineup of e-bikes, and now you’ll be able to save on every single model it sells. There’s a whole collection of e-bikes that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes – with as much as $1,200 in savings to be had across the lineup,

If you’re a bit cautious to take advantage of a discount now ahead of all the festivities on Thanksgiving Week, Rad Power is also here to put your mind at ease with a low price promise. Through the end of the year on December 31, the company will refund you the difference of any e-bike that ends up dropping lower later in the holiday season.

As far as what’s included, you can just check out the entire sale over at Rad Power Bikes for a rundown of which e-bikes are on sale and how much you’ll be able to save. But if you’re looking to cut to the chase, our favorites are outlined below.

Early Black Friday e-bike discounts

