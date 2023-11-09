Rad Power early Black Friday e-bike sale from $1,299, Jackery power station deals, more

Rad Power is launching its early Black Friday sale today, discounting its entire lineup of e-bikes in the process. We’re looking at some of the best discounts of the year, with everything starting from $1,299. The savings continue over to some ongoing Jackery deals, as well as a chance to prep for winter snow storms with this Greenworks 80V electric snow shovel dropping down to $367.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today, and of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rad Power Black Friday deals start now

We’ve been talking about early Black Friday deals all this week, and now Rad Power is entering the chat. The company is a favorite here at Electrek for its lineup of e-bikes, and now you’ll be able to save on every single model it sells. There’s a whole collection of e-bikes that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes – with as much as $1,200 in savings to be had across the lineup,

If you’re a bit cautious to take advantage of a discount now ahead of all the festivities on Thanksgiving Week, Rad Power is also here to put your mind at ease with a low price promise. Through the end of the year on December 31, the company will refund you the difference of any e-bike that ends up dropping lower later in the holiday season.

As far as what’s included, you can just check out the entire sale over at Rad Power Bikes for a rundown of which e-bikes are on sale and how much you’ll be able to save. But if you’re looking to cut to the chase, our favorites are outlined below.

This Greenworks 80V electric snow shovel clears 12-inch paths

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel for $367.05 shipped. Down from its $480 price tag, this snow shovel has only seen two previous discounts this year. Today’s deal is a 24% markdown off the going rate, returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Greenwork’s own website where it is discounted to $440.

With winter fast approaching, don’t be caught off guard by unexpected snowfall with this electric snow shovel that comes with an 80V brushless electric motor to clear a path through all that fresh powder. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design that makes it easier and more comfortable to use – even when it’s howling cold out – this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth. And don’t worry about making mistakes once your fingers start going stiff and cold, as it’s designed with a lock-out button to prevent accidental starting.

Jackery launches early Black Friday sale

Jackery today is kicking off its early Black Friday deals with a new sale that’s offering the best prices of the holiday season. Discounting its lineup of popular power stations and solar panels, as well as combos, you’ll be able to save on an assortment of the company’s latest off-grid and energy backup solutions. The savings this time around all start from $254 shipped at Amazon. We break down some of our favorite solutions below the fold, but you can just shop all of the savings right here, too.

Early Black Friday e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.