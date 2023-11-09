Lucid Motors (LCID) introduces RangeXchange, offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities

Lucid Motors has introduced a new feature it calls “RangeXchange” which enables vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, meaning current and future Lucid owners can recharge other EVs using their battery’s stored energy… as long as you buy the adapter cable.

It’s been a busy few months for Lucid Motors ($LCID) – a company looking to garner more customers after operating losses continued to widen in Q3 of this year. We’ve already seen the American automaker introduce a new referral program that rewards both current owners recruiting friends and family to buy a shiny new Air sedan, as well as new customers making the purchase.

Earlier this week, Lucid Group became the latest OEM to commit to the North American Charging Standard (NACS), enabling access to Tesla’s Supercharger network by 2025. While production numbers continue to sink due to a lack of demand for Lucid’s pricey luxury EVs, there is no denying the company is delivering some of the most impressive technology in the industry.

The miles/kWh ratio in the Air alone is a marvel in efficiency and reason why Lucid EVs go virtually farther than any other competitor on the market today. The capabilities of its proprietary Wunderbox have been something we’ve pointed out since the launch of the Dream Edition Air in Arizona two years ago.

Today, Lucid Motors is using its existing bi-directional charging technology to deliver a new vehicle-to-vehicle feature available via OTA update. Check out RangeXchange.

Credit: Lucid Motors

According to news from Lucid Group this morning, it is rolling out its new RangeXchange feature to US customers first, using bi-directional charging and software technologyalready present within its Air sedans.

The automaker states the vehicle-to-vehicle connection will enable charge rates up to 9.6 kW, capable of replenishing another branded EV models with 24 to 40 miles of range per hour, depending on the receiving EV’s energy efficiency. Lucid’s senior vice President of product and chief engineer, Eric Bach spoke:

Designed and engineered in-house by Lucid, the Wunderbox is far more than just a piece of hardware that charges the battery pack. From giving other EVs a boost with RangeXchange today, to possible future applications like vehicle-to-home backup power, time-of-use (TOU) optimization, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) power, Lucid’s proprietary bi-directional charging technology has the potential to greatly improve our customers’ lives.

Bach does make an interesting point, as Lucid’s Wunderbox already has bi-directional capabilities, so other benefits like V2G could be possible in the future. Although, there’s a lot of red tape to cut through before that can happen. Vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities make more sense at this point and are something Lucid has already been promising with its Connected Home Charging Station.

Lucid states that US customers will be able to gain access to the new RangeXchange charging feature through the purchase of a cable adapter available for sale later this month. No word yet on what the price of that adapter will be, but we’re trying to find out for you.