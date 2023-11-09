Ford’s new electric crossover with VW caught testing for the first time

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, Ford’s new electric crossover was spotted testing for the first time. The Ford Capri will be revived as the second EV born from the partnership.

Designed as the European version of the Mustang, Ford’s Capri is destined to return as an electric crossover SUV.

After launching in 1969, the 2+2 coupe was a runaway hit, selling over 400,000 models in its first two years alone. By 1974, 1.2 million Ford Capri’s were sold, and a three-door hatch replaced the original model.

With new higher-performance hatches like Volkswagen’s Golf GTI hitting the market, Ford’s Capri lost ground.

Production of the Capri ended in 1986, but the legendary nameplate is returning as an electric crossover.

The first pre-production prototypes of Ford’s new electric crossover have emerged ahead of its debut in 2024. Ford’s Capri EV was spotted testing for the first time by Auto Express, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect to see in the final version due out next year.

As you can see, the electric crossover features many MEB-like features. For example, its long wheelbase and wide stance give it away.

You can see the vehicle’s slanting roof silhouette and upright tail despite the camouflage. The report notes that the images show a similar design to Cupra’s first electric SUV, the Tavascan. The Cupra Tavascan is also based on VW’s MEB platform.

Ford Capri electric crossover (source: Auto Express)

Ford’s electric crossover will be available with a 335 hp twin motor variant and 82 kWh battery pack. This should be good for roughly 300 miles range. Meanwhile, a single motor trim (long-range version) featuring the same battery could provide up to 330 miles.

There will likely be smaller, cheaper options with a 55kWh battery pack, good for about 220 miles range. Prices have not been revealed but are expected to be around £40,000 ($49,000).

Ford’s new electric crossover to join European EV lineup

You can also see the iconic double-style headlight design featured in the classic Capri models. Ford teased the headlights after revealing plans to release several new electric models in Europe.

Ford’s new electric models coming to Europe (Source: Ford)

Ford’s electric Capri will follow the recently revealed Explorer EV, poised to hit the European market in mid-2024. It will also follow the electric Puma, which is expected to launch later next year or early 2025.

Ford’s all-electric Explorer was unveiled in March with an expected starting price under $50K (€45,000).

Ford electric Explorer (Source: Ford)

Although Ford planned to open Explorer EV orders this fall with deliveries by the end of the year, production was pushed back as it awaited battery tech from VW.

The new electric models are part of a 2020 partnership with VW to use its MEB platform. Ford’s partnership is part of its plans to go all-electric by 2035, with nine new EVs in its lineup.

Electrek’s Take

Ford is essentially doing what it did with its Mustang model with the Capri. The automaker took an iconic nameplate and converted it into an all-electric crossover.

At the right price, the electric Capri could help boost sales in the region. However, it will face stiff competition, with the Tesla Model Y and several new electric crossovers hitting the market.