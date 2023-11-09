Archer Aviation plans to launch air taxi services in India operating up to 200 Midnight eVTOLs

Less than a month after announcing plans to implement commercial air taxi services in the UAE, eVTOL developer Archer Aviation has signed a separate agreement with InterGlobe Enterprises to bring its zero-emissions aircraft mobility to India, pending regulatory approvals.

Archer Aviation ($ACHR) is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer that has had its sights set on commercial air taxi operations long before debuting its flagship Midnight aircraft in late 2022.

By May of this year, Archer had begun rolling Midnight eVTOLs off its assembly lines with the help of longtime investor Stellantis, who provided additional funds over the summer, alongside United.

Since then, Archer has found another suitor in the US Air Force, which signed a contract for aircraft purchases worth up to $142 million. Just last month, the company also held a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to launch commercial air taxi operations across the UAE by 2026.

Today, Archer is commemorating another signed international MOU – this time to implement potentially hundreds of Midnight air taxis across India.

Signing ceremony at InterGlobe headquarters in New Delhi between Group Managing Director of InterGlobe, Rahul Bhatia, and Chief Commercial Officer of Archer Aviation, Nikhil Goel / Credit: Archer Aviation

A simulated map of potential air taxi routes in Delhi

Archer signs MOU to bring its eVTOL air taxis to India

Archer shared details of its latest Memorandum of Understanding this morning, which was also signed by InterGlobe Enterprises – a leading travel and hospitality conglomerate in India. Pending regulatory approvals and clearances in the country, Archer and InterGlobe are teaming up to launch commercial taxi operations by 2026.

The newly formed partnership shared intentions to work with local business partners in India to build necessary vertiport and charging infrastructure, train eVTOL pilots, and operate the fleets themselves. Archer states the MOU also includes plans to finance the purchase for up to 200 Midnight eVTOL aircraft for air taxi operations in India. Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein spoke to the company’s latest partnership:

I founded Archer with the vision to help decongest the world’s largest cities. India is one of, if not the largest opportunity for eVTOL aircraft utilization in the world, as it is home to the world’s largest population of over 1.4 billion people and its largest cities face some of the greatest congestion challenges in the world. Archer’s all-electric Midnight aircraft is designed to provide a revolutionary transportation solution that can help address these congestion issues.

If and when commercial air taxi operations are approved and commence in India, Archer says its goal is to provide four-passenger eVTOL flights in New Delhi that can travel 27 km (16.7 miles) from Connaught Place to Gurugram in approximately seven minutes – a route that usually takes between 60 and 90 minutes by car (see map above).

The new partners said their goal is to begin eVTOL operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, in addition to Delhi. Aside from air taxi services, InterGlobe and Archer shared plans to explore other use cases in India, including cargo transport, medical and emergency services, and even private charters.