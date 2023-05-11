 Skip to main content

Archer Aviation rolls out its first Midnight eVTOL ahead of summer launch

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 11 2023 - 10:06 am PT
Archer Aviation announced Thursday that the first Midnight eVTOL has gone through final assembly as it prepares to take flight this summer.

Archer completes final assembly for first Midnight eVTOL

California-based Archer Aviation aims to “unlock the skies” and reimagine air travel with its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Midnight.

After completing over 500 subscale flight tests through 2020, Archer attracted strategic partners in United Airlines (launch customer and operating partner), Stellantis (manufacturing and supply chain), and the United States Air Force for flight testing.

Archer is designing and developing the Midnight eVTOL aircraft for urban mobility. The aircraft is designed to fly up to 100 miles but is better optimized for short-distance commutes of around 20 miles, with 12 minutes of charging required in between.

The Midnight eVTOL is powered by six independent battery packs and is designed to carry a pilot plus four additional passengers (1,000 lbs payload).

Archer Aviation Midnight eVTOL (Source: Archer Aviation)

Archer aims to transform inter-city travel with the Midnight, replacing hour-plus car rides in traffic with 10 to 20-minute electric air taxi flights.

With final assembly and initial testing now complete, Archer says its aircraft was shipped to its test facility in Salinas, California.

In addition, Archer can now perform critical “company testing” to accelerate and lower the risk of its certification program with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

CEO Adam Goldstein praised the milestone, saying:

Today we announced our exciting progress that the final assembly of our first Midnight aircraft is now complete and it is preparing for its flight test program.

Archer says its eVTOL is receiving attention from the US Department of Defense (DOD) due to its payload capabilities.

The company also formed a Government Services Advisory Board this week to support its planned expansion with the DOD to serve as a forum to discuss where the government can adapt eVTOL aircraft.

Archer is gearing up for its first flight in the Midnight aircraft this summer and will begin piloted test operations in early 2024. Check back for more on Archer, as the company is moving quickly to bring its Midnight aircraft to market.

