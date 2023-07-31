Archer Aviation snags eVTOL purchase contract from US Air Force worth up to $142 million

eVTOL developer Archer Aviation continues to build and expand upon existing relationships with its partners and customers. Today’s news includes an expanded partnership with the United States Department of Defense in which the Air Force is planning to acquire a number of Midnight eVTOLs from Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation ($ACHR) is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer that caught our eye when it first unveiled its “Midnight” aircraft in December of 2022.

Since its inception in 2018, Archer Aviation has established working relationships with United Airlines, Stellantis, and the US Air Force. After announcing those partnerships with experts in aviation and high-volume production, Archer shared plans to manufacture the Midnight aircraft at a new US facility in Covington, Georgia.

This past January, Archer shared that Stellantis was opening its check book to help Archer erect its new facility and get the Midnight eVTOLs into the air by 2024. This past June, the partners shared a construction update with the public, which also included a fresh stock acquisition.

Today, Archer is building off another existing partnership with the Air Force worth up to $142 million that could soon send eVTOLs to the US military.

The Midnight eVTOL / Credit: Archer Aviation

US Air Force to purchase up to six eVTOLs from Archer

According to details from Archer Aviation this morning, it has extended its existing partnership with the US Department of Defense (DoD) and, more specifically, entered an execution phase with the Air Force to deliver up to six Midnight eVTOLs.

A newly signed contract worth up to $142 million has Archer sharing additional flight test data and certification-related test reports, pilot training, and help the DoD develop maintenance and repair operations under its AFWERX Agility Prime program. The program, which Archer has been involved in since 2021, has been established to assess the potential of eVTOL technologies.

With today’s purchase of up to six eVTOLs, it appears the Air Force sees potential in vertical flight. Colonel Tom Meagher, the lead for AFWERX Agility Prime programs elaborated:

It is our mission to ensure the US continues to lead the world in developing and deploying emerging aerospace technology. eVTOL aircraft represent the cusp of the third revolution in aerospace, and these aircraft and their descendants will drive advances in capabilities and efficiency. Our contracts with Archer Aviation provide the US Department of Defense and US Air Force the opportunity to play a role in ensuring from the onset, and as the technology evolves, that we unlock the many benefits these aircraft have to offer the US military.

Looking ahead, Archer will continue to collaborate with the DoD under a Government Services Advisory Board in May formed by the eVTOL developer this past May, which includes several retired Generals. The Air Force is planning to use Archer’s Midnight aircraft for personnel transport, logistics, and rescue operations. Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein also spoke:

This historic agreement reflects the steadfast commitment by our Armed Forces to embrace the cutting-edge technology our eVTOL aircraft offer. It’s clear that the development and commercialization of eVTOL technology continues to remain a national priority. We look forward to working closely with the US Department of Defense and the US Air Force to integrate Midnight into their operational fleet with a focus on transport, logistics and rescue operations.