Talaria Dragon unveiled as powerful new electric dirt bike, eclipsing the XXX

The electric trail bike maker Talaria, which began silently snatching away market share from Sur Ron a few years ago, has been increasingly bold in its model line updates lately. The company has just released its latest model, the Talaria Dragon, which expands beyond a mere recreational trail bike into full-fledged electric dirt bike territory.

In its first public showing at the EICMA 2023 Milan Motorcycle Show, Electrek got an up close look at the new electric motorbike.

The Talaria Dragon marks a major step up compared to the last impressive model we saw, the Talaria XXX.

The Talaria XXX has impressive specs with a 6 kW peak motor and a top speed (when unlimited) of nearly 50 mph (80 km/h). But the newly unveiled Talaria Dragon blows it out of the water with a peak power rating of 28 kW (37.5 hp) and a top speed approaching 70 mph (110 km/h). The rear wheel torque is listed at a mind-melting 630 Nm (464 lb-ft) with a 48T sprocket, though the drive ratio can be changed to increase or decrease the top speed, having an inverse effect on the torque.

The bike also comes with a much larger physical presence, increasing the saddle height to 35 inches (90 cm) and the total weight to 220 lb (100 kg).

Unlike combustion engine dirt bikes though, you can take a significant amount of weight out of the bike just by removing the 55 pound (25 kg) battery.

That battery is an 88V unit with 58.5 Ah of capacity, meaning it packs in just under 5,200 Wh of capacity. The company claims the Talaria Dragon has a maximum range of 93 miles (150 km) when ridden at a steady speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h), though few will likely have the self control to ride it that slowly.

The bike features a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel. The front shock is an adjustable high-performance air + spring fork with 250 mm (10 inches) of travel. In the rear, riders will find an adjustable 90mm travel shock. The Talaria Dragon also includes hydraulic disc brakes, a 520-102 chain, and a color TFT display.

Talaria showed off two versions of the Dragon at EICMA 2023. The first was outfitted with gear intended to make it street-legal, including a horn and turn signals. It also sported pillion pegs allowing riders to carry a passenger. The second model was optimized for off-road riding, lacking any extra gear designed for on-road homologation. The bike has not yet received homologation for the US or Europe though, despite Talaria showing off what appears to be a street-ready Dragon.

We don’t yet have any pricing information as the company has yet to announce production plans. Eric Hicks, the founder of Luna Cycle and a key Talaria dealer in the US, indicated that it would likely be late 2024 before the Talaria Dragon hits the North American market via Luna Cycle.

What do you think of the new Talaria Dragon? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!