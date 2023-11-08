Lexus is offering $15,000 in lease cash off its first EV, the 2023 RZ 450e

As the EV price war heats up, Lexus is increasing the discounts. Lexus is offering up to $15,000 off 2023 RZ 450e leases, its biggest discount so far.

Toyota’s luxury division, Lexus, unveiled its first all-electric SUV last April, the 2023 RZ 450e. Lexus claims the electric RZ marks its “transition to a BEV-centered brand.”

The electric RZ began rolling out in the first quarter of 2023, with Lexus selling over 2,500 models through September.

Like Toyota’s bZ4X, the Lexus RZ features a 71.4 kWh battery, offering up to 220 miles range. Although it’s based on the same platform, Lexus says its EV offers an “innovative design, inside and out,” to provide a unique experience.

Lexus has taken the transition to EVs to upgrade its design language. For example, the RZ features a new “Spindle Body,” replacing the signature Lexus spindle grille.

The spacious interior comes with an intelligent 14″ touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, premium surround sound, and available 10″ head-up display. It also comes with Apple CapPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e (Source: Lexus)

2023 Lexus RZ 450e eligible for $15,000 off in lease cash

The 2023 Lexus RZ is available in two AWD trims – Premium and Luxury. The Lexus RZ 450e Premium starts at $59,650, while the Luxury version will run you $65,150.

However, Lexus is offering a massive discount on leases. According to Lexus’ website, the 2023 RZ is available for up to $15,000 in lease cash.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury interior (Source: Lexus)

A 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium can be leased for as low as $499 per month, with $4,999 due at signing. Depending on where you live, the offer could vary.

The deal is good until the end of November with a qualifying lease purchase. According to online research firm CarsDirect, this is the biggest discount on the electric Lexus so far.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury interior (Source: Lexus)

The current offer is $5,000 more than the automaker’s previous deal over the summer, offering up to $10,000 off.

It’s also cheaper than the current gas-powered RX. The 2023 RX is offered from $599 per month lease with $4,999 due at signing. The all-electric Lexus RZ is now roughly $300 cheaper per month to lease than when it launched.

