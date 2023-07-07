Lexus is offering up to $10,000 off its first electric SUV

After its first electric SUV arrived in the US earlier this year, Lexus is already offering a steep discount for you to get your hands on one. In some cases, you can earn up to $10,000 in lease cash on the 2023 Lexus RZ.

Lexus unveiled its first all-electric model last April, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, based on parent company Toyota’s e-TNGA platform (the same used for Toyota’s bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra).

The automaker says the new electric RZ marks its “transition into a BEV-centered brand.” Although the electric SUV shares a platform with Toyota, the automaker ensures it’s unique with an “innovative design, inside and out.”

Powered by a 71.4 kWh battery, the Lexus RZ offers up to 220 miles range. With 308 hp and its Direct4 AWD that optimizes weight distribution to improve acceleration, handling, and stability, the electric SUV offers a dynamic, agile driving experience.

Lexus says the RZ continues its next-gen design language as the transition to EVs opens up new possibilities.

For example, the automaker replaced its signature Lexus spindle grille with a “Spindle Body” designed to enhance aerodynamics and optimize proportions.

The interior features a minimalist, roomy design for a luxury feel with an intelligent 14-inch touchscreen with Lexus Interface, panoramic sunroof, Mark Levinson premium surround sound, and an available 10-inch head-up display.

Lexus offers the RZ electric SUV in two trims – Premium and Luxury. The RZ Premium AWD starts at $59,650, while the Luxury AWD model starts at $65,150.

However, according to bulletins sent to dealers Thursday (via CarsDirect), Lexus is offering new lease incentives. According to the report and Lexus’s website, the automaker is offering up to $10,000 in lease cash until the end of the month.

The deal includes the 2023 RZ 450e Luxury AWD and the 2023 RZ 450e Premium AWD. However, the offer is only valid in select US states, including AK, AZ, CA, CO, ID, MT, NM, NV, OR, UT, WA, and WY.

As the report notes, the best lease deal on the Lexus RZ in Los Angeles is now $599 a month with $4,999 at signing, which is almost $200 cheaper than previous prices.

Lexus is still offering a $7,500 lease incentive (like most automakers), which began Thursday for those living in states outside of the ones included above. Lexus wasn’t reportedly taking full advantage of the EV tax credit loophole that allows automakers to pass a commercial tax credit on leases.

Are you looking to find your perfect Lexus RZ electric SUV at a nearby dealer for a great price? Check out our link to reach out today.