 Skip to main content

Ørsted is going to deploy AI across 5.5 GW of US wind, solar, and storage

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Nov 7 2023 - 2:32 pm PT
0 Comments

Ørsted will roll out artificial intelligence (AI) across 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of its land-based wind, solar, and energy storage assets in the US.

Ørsted says it’s deploying AI in the US to increase energy production, decrease maintenance costs, and improve operational efficiency. 

The Danish renewables giant has gotten a lot of negative press (and taken some serious financial hits) this week thanks to the cancellation of its two New Jersey offshore wind farms. But its US portfolio comprises more than offshore wind projects – it includes nearly 6 GW of land-based wind, solar, and battery storage projects in operation and under construction across Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast.

So it’s rolling out Austin-based SparkCognition’s “Renewable Suite” that’s powered by patented AI and machine learning technology. Renewable Suite is a cloud-based asset performance management platform for utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage. It brings together numerous data sets ranging from SCADA, ERP, and financial, to third-party data such as weather, forecast, and more into a single view that enhances efficiency and collaboration.

Renewable Suite’s AI makes predictive recommendations to spot impending failures, quickly identify underperforming assets, and ensure effective follow-through. It’s scalable and can onboard a large fleet of assets in a short period of time.

An Ørsted spokesperson told me that Renewable Suite will be “a valuable use of technology to maximize production and reduce costs” as the company works to accelerate further buildout of more renewable projects in the US.

Read more: Ørsted just axed plans for two New Jersey offshore wind farms – here’s why

Photo: Ørsted

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online, and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Solar power Wind power Battery Storage

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.