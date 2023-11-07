Ørsted is going to deploy AI across 5.5 GW of US wind, solar, and storage

Ørsted will roll out artificial intelligence (AI) across 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of its land-based wind, solar, and energy storage assets in the US.

Ørsted says it’s deploying AI in the US to increase energy production, decrease maintenance costs, and improve operational efficiency.

The Danish renewables giant has gotten a lot of negative press (and taken some serious financial hits) this week thanks to the cancellation of its two New Jersey offshore wind farms. But its US portfolio comprises more than offshore wind projects – it includes nearly 6 GW of land-based wind, solar, and battery storage projects in operation and under construction across Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast.

So it’s rolling out Austin-based SparkCognition’s “Renewable Suite” that’s powered by patented AI and machine learning technology. Renewable Suite is a cloud-based asset performance management platform for utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage. It brings together numerous data sets ranging from SCADA, ERP, and financial, to third-party data such as weather, forecast, and more into a single view that enhances efficiency and collaboration.

Renewable Suite’s AI makes predictive recommendations to spot impending failures, quickly identify underperforming assets, and ensure effective follow-through. It’s scalable and can onboard a large fleet of assets in a short period of time.

An Ørsted spokesperson told me that Renewable Suite will be “a valuable use of technology to maximize production and reduce costs” as the company works to accelerate further buildout of more renewable projects in the US.

Photo: Ørsted

