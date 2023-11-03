Wheel-E Podcast: Lectric XPeak e-bike launched, seated Lime & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes the launch of Lectric Ebike’s first ever full-size fat tire e-bike, a review of the RadRunner 3 Plus from Rad Power Bikes, Lime’s newly-launched seated electric scooter, Honda’s upcoming Motocompacto electric scooter, Metacycle financial woes, and more.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Lectric XPeak e-bike launched as new best bang-for-your-buck adventure electric bike
- RadRunner 3 Plus review: A utility e-bike that blurs the line between budget & premium
- Check out Lime’s new seated electric scooter with shopping bag storage and ‘women appeal’
- Honda begins selling its silly little briefcase electric scooter in the US
- Exposed: Thousands of SONDORS Metacycle bikes abandoned in China, bills go unpaid
- These electric shoes help you easily walk 2.5x faster
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 12:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 1:00 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments