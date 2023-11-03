Volvo reveals upgraded 2024 C40 and XC40 Recharge EV prices

Volvo announced prices for its entire 2024 lineup, including the upgraded C40 and XC40 Recharge EVs. For the first time in 25 years, Volvo will offer a rear-wheel drive variant in the US, among other improvements.

Volvo tackled the two biggest requests with the upgraded C40 and XC40 Recharge electric models – more range and faster charging.

The automaker introduced the 2024 models with newly developed in-house electric powertrain options.

Volvo’s new Single Motor Extended Range C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge feature a 248 hp electric motor. The 2024 C40 and XC40 Recharge, equipped with an enhanced e-motor and more energy-dense battery, can achieve up to 297 and 293 miles EPA range, respectively.

With the uprated 82 kWh battery pack, charging power has improved with the ability to charge your car from 10%-80% in around 28 minutes (200 kW DC).

The updated Twin Motor AWD variant also gets more range with a new 255 hp electric motor on the rear and 147 hp e-motor on the front axle.

2024 Volvo C40 (left) and XC40 (right) Recharge EVs (Source: Volvo)

The XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD gets up to 254 miles, over 30 miles more than the previous model. Meanwhile, the C40 Recharge Twin Motor has up to 257 miles range, up from 226 miles previously.

Improved exterior design also contributes to better efficiency. New 19″ alloy wheels help reduce drag while improving style.

Volvo C40 (right) and XC40 (left) Recharge EVs (Source: Volvo)

Upgraded 2024 Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge EV prices

Volvo released updated C40 and XC40 Recharge EV prices Friday alongside its entire 2024 model year lineup.

The XC40 Recharge will start at $52,540, while the C40 Recharge has an MSRP of $53,600. Higher-priced trims run between $55,000 and $60,000.

2024 Volvo XC40 a C40 Recharge trims Starting price

(MSRP) XC40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Core $52,450 XC40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Plus $55,400 XC40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Ultimate $58,800 XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD, Core $54,200 XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD, Plus $57,150 XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD, Ultimate $60,550 C40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Core $53,600 C40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Plus $55,400 C40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Ultimate $58,800 C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD, Core $55,350 C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD, Plus $57,150 C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD, Ultimate $60,550 2024 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge prices

Volvo has several new all-electric models rolling out. The automaker is launching three new EVs, including a three-row EX90, an entry-level EX30 (see our review), and its first electric minivan, the EM90.

Volvo was one of the first legacy automakers to commit to an all-electric future by 2030. It aims for a 50% EV sales share by 2025 as it works to become an all-electric brand.

