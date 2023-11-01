Quick Charge Podcast: November 1, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Elon Musk reveals a few more details about Tesla Cybertruck
- Tesla reveals how its Magic Dock works in new patent filing
- Subaru finally hops on the Tesla NACS EV charging train
- Volkswagen delays fourth EV battery plant over ‘sluggish’ sales
- Lucid job post hints at addition of Apple and Amazon Music to its EVs – more media apps to follow?
- Toyota cuts 2023 EV sales forecast by nearly 40% in latest questionable strategy shift
- Stellantis wins big in EV sales in Europe, thanks to France’s ‘green bonus’
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 set new September US sales records
- Rivian starts billing for its free EV charging network soon, so get your trips in quick
