Anker portable power stations on sale from $130, Segway e-scooter $300, more

A collection of Anker power station discounts are now live, offering the best prices of the year on battery backups from $130. You can also save $280 on Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric kickscooter with the added perk of a removable seat, as well as these Greenworks electric pressure washers starting from $119.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Anker portable power stations now on sale from $130

Amazon has now launched a notable new sale event on a range of Anker portable power stations and solar gear, including some of the newer releases from $130. One standout has the Anker 299Wh PowerHouse Portable Power Station on sale for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $90 or 30% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in as one of the lowest we have tracked since release earlier this year and a match of the discount we tracked last month for the fall Prime Day event. This model carries LiFePO4 batteries for up to “10 years of long-lasting power” alongside 300W (peak 600W) of juice across a range of connections. Those include two built-in AC outlets, 60W/20W USB-C PD ports, a USB-A port, and a car outlet to power your entire Apple kit and much more.

Amazon Anker power station sale:

Save $280 on Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric kickscooter with seat

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter with Free Seat for $299.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $580, we have only tracked seven previous discounts over the year, with none of them falling below $500. Today’s deal beats all of them combined, coming in as a 48% markdown off the going rate that gives you $280 in savings, and lands as a new all-time low. It even falls $90 under the current used price and $100 under Segway’s own website.

Equipped with a 300W brushless DC motor, this scooter is able to reach max speeds of 12.4 MPH and has a 13.7 mile travel range on a single charge. One thing to note is that with the addition of a Segway External Battery Pack (sold separately), speeds can increase up to 15.5 MPH and extend travel distance up to 27 miles depending on riding conditions.

Greenworks electric pressure washers now on sale from $119

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $118.99 shipped. Down from its newer price tag of $140, this tool began the year at a higher $160, quickly dropping in price after the first month. Since then we have only tracked one short-lived discount outside of Amazon down to $130. Today’s deal takes $21 off the going rate, beating out Greenworks’ own website by $11, and landing as a new all-time low.

Offering a strong, but quiet 1,700 PSI and 1.2 GPM flow rate, this electric pressure washer is ideal for residential applications. It features a built-in hose reel for convenient onboard storage of its 25-foot long high-pressure hose, allowing you to extend your cleaning reach around the home to places like your roof without concern. It also comes with accessories that can be easily exchanged thanks to its 1/4-inch quick-connect fitting: a 25-degree high-pressure nozzle, a 40-degree medium-pressure nozzle, and even a soap applicator.

