Quick Charge Podcast: October 26, 2023

- UAW declares victory as tentative agreement is met with Ford to end strike
- Tesla is selling $100 million worth of Superchargers to BP in first of its kind deal
- Tesla is planning a ‘Sport’ version of Model 3 with sportier seats
- Porsche Taycan spotted with sporty design upgrade, new facelift ahead of official debut
- Volkswagen says EV orders are down 50% in Europe
- Stellantis takes $1.6 billion stake in China’s Leapmotor, forming JV to sell its EVs in Europe
- Volvo expects EV momentum to continue with three new electric models rolling out
- Volvo to boost production of its small and speedy EX30 SUV due to high demand
