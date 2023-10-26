Aventon Abound cargo e-bike $400 off, Greenworks 40V e-mower $340, more

One of the first discounts is now live on Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike, which clocks in at $400 off. It’s joined by an end of season price cut on this Greenworks 40V 21-inch electric mower at $340, as well as a chance to save on this compact Sun Joe electric pressure washer at just $80.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today

Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike now $400 off

Joining the other e-bikes in its Shift into Autumn sale, Aventon is now offering its new Abound Step-Thru Cargo e-bike for $1,799. Down from its usual MSRP of $2,199, today’s deal is only the second discount we have seen for this model since its release back at the beginning of the year, matching its previous markdown over a month ago, and providing another opportunity for you to save some money on this high-quality addition to the growing pool of cargo e-bikes being brought to market. To learn more, you can read through our in-depth launch coverage over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH, and a 720Wh integrated-battery capacity that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, this e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor is able to recognize your output and match it for superior amplification.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch electric mower hits $340

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery for $339.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $500, this lawn mower package has spent much of the last few months circling around $374, not seeing any significant discounts since June and July. Today’s deal comes in as a much needed break, giving you 32% off the going rate to the third-lowest price that we have tracked.

Equipped with a 40V brushless motor alongside a 5.0Ah battery, this self-propelled lawn mower is able to run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its smart pace self-propelled system is able to smoothly adjust to your speed. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 3-in-1 design allowing you to mulch, side discharge, and rear-bag your grass clippings. Includes one battery and charger.

This compact Sun Joe electric pressure washer is just $80

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $79.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $139, this pressure washer has seen gradual discounts with the end of summer, with the lowest previous one dropping costs down to $116. Today’s deal is a 42% markdown off the going rate, and marks a new all-time low. This compact pressure washer’s 11A motor is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power, making it ideal for use on your homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, and even decks, driveways, and patios. It comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon to cover more stubborn cleaning jobs.

