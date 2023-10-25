Tesla Model Y breaks record in Denmark on its way to being world’s best-selling car

Tesla Model Y has broken the record in Denmark for most sales ever in a year, and there are still two months to go.

Expect to see more records like that, as the electric SUV will likely be the world’s best-selling car this year.

Tesla Model Y is now undoubtedly the most successful electric vehicle of all time, and it is about to become the most successful vehicle, electric or otherwise, this year. The electric SUV is on track to become the best-selling passenger vehicle in the world this year, and that fact is starting to show in some markets.

Tesla’s official X account in Europe confirmed that Model Y has broken the record for the most-sold vehicle in a year in Denmark:

That’s particularly impressive when you consider that there are still two months left in the year. It breaks a record held by the much cheaper VW Up, with 12,940 units sold in 2013. With two more months left in the year and Gigafactory Berlin cranking up more Model Ys in Europe, the vehicle will likely set a new record that will be hard to beat.

Last year, the Model Y already became the best-selling car in Europe, and this year, it is on track to become the best-selling vehicle in the world – becoming the first EV to do so.

Electrek’s Take

I think this is relevant amid headlines of “EV sales flattening” and “battery makers pull back on weaker demand for EVs.” It’s clear that the entire auto industry is weakening amid the economic situation and interest rates that are making many buyers reconsider buying new cars.

All auto sales are weakening; EVs are just included in that. However, it does look like some automakers are using this as a reason to slow down their EV programs. That’s a mistake.

Once an electric vehicle becomes the best-selling vehicle in the world, I think it’s clear there’s no coming back. I don’t see an EV not being the best-selling car in the world next year, the year after that, and so on.

It sends a clear message to the industry that electric vehicles are not “the future” anymore. They’re the present, and if you don’t have large call BEV programs, you are going to be left behind.