Cybertruck-inspired 55 MPH electric scooter actually does it justice

Whatever your feelings about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck are, from brave futurism to misguided flop, there’s no denying that the design is distinctive. And for those that want to capture that same design with half the wheels and a tiny fraction of the pedestrian-murdering mass, the new Infinite Machine P1 electric scooter may be perfect for you.

The design answers the question, “What would happen if Tesla finally wised up and designed a futuristic electric scooter?”

The result is equal parts artistic and techie. From the aluminum and steel design to the blocky, angular surfaces, the P1 does a great job of channeling Cybertruck vibes.

But under the hood (to so speak), there’s actually some decent power here too. The electric scooter is propelled by a 6 kW continuous-rated rear hub motor that puts out 12 kW of peak power, or around 16 horsepower.

That motor allows speeds of up to 55 mph (88 km/h), which fits right in line with most of the urban-oriented electric scooters on the market. While you won’t be taking life in the fast lane (or any highway lane, for that matter), it’s certainly speedy enough for just about any road in the city and suburbs.

The pair of 72V 30Ah batteries also offer plenty of range. Combined, those batteries provide 4.32 kWh of capacity, or roughly equivalent to the highest capacity batteries offered by electric scooter giants like NIU. Infinite Machine tells us that the removable batteries are sufficient for up to 60 miles (96 km) of range in the city, though riding at top speed is likely to see that range drop a bit.

The P1 comes with a smartphone app that works with CarPlay for playing music through a speaker in the scooter, lets you apply over-the-air (OTA) updates to the vehicle, and integrates with an anti-theft system that tracks the scooter as well as locks it up to immobilize it if someone tampers with it.

Removing the large side panels also reveals modular mounting rails that accept a wide range of accessories to add extra storage, auxiliary batteries for more range and other add-ons.

As you can imagine, a slick-looking and tech-forward scooter like this isn’t going to come cheap. Pricing starts at US $10,000, but you’ll have to get in line as the scooter has sold out its first round nearly immediately after just launching this week. Of course even those who have gotten a foot in the door with a reservation deposit still have a long wait ahead of them. Production is only expected to begin at some point next year, though the details haven’t quite been hashed out just yet. That may seem like a long time to wait, but at least if they stick to that schedule then they’ll have rushed to market much quicker than the actual Cybertruck. After being unveiled nearly four years ago, Tesla is finally hosting the Cybertruck delivery event next month.

Multiple accessory options including storage, batteries, and a speaker

Electrek’s Take

I got a sneak peak at the design for the Infinite Machine P1 when I met the founders over a year ago, and at the time I thought it looked great but was somewhat skeptical about its path to production. While we’re not quite there yet, the prototype seems impressive and now it looks like the company is well positioned, at least on the design side, for the coming steps.

Building a prototype is a lot different than producing thousands of scooters though, so the company still has its work cut out for it when it comes to funding and full-scale fabrication. If they can see it through though, then this will be an awesome addition to the electric scooter market. The performance is there. The tech is there. The design is there, even if it is a controversial design. I love to see it!